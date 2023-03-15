Adding a new twist to this Saturday’s 2023 Bands and Brews by the Beach are the event’s craft brewers and distillers. Hosted this year by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, the event is being dubbed as a “music and craft brew/spirits festival.”
Attendees can sample drinks from each of the 11 stations using the complimentary mug and drink tickets given to them during check-in. Of those companies are local and statewide vendors, such as Lake Havasu City’s Hangar 24 and Tempe-based Four Peaks Brewing Co.
Eventgoers can select their preferred crafter once the samples have been completed, says Kathy Tippett, event organizer and the Chamber’s vice president of operations.
“There will be a People’s Choice award so attendees can vote for their favorite,” Tippett continued.
To complement the event’s alcoholic distributors are the five food vendors that provide attendees with a variety of food options.
Satisfying sweet tooths is Sweet Breeze Crepes with its savory and sweet renditions of the breakfast staple. Other menu items include funnel cakes, coffee and Spicy Breezy Fries with pulled pork and barbeque sauce.
Fulfilling even more tastebuds is Sweet Berry, which offers parfaits, smoothies, milkshake, soft serve ice cream, and its signature Dole Whip floats and bowls.
Moving on to the event’s more hearty options, authentic Mexican street food vendor El Chaparro dishes out popular items, such as tostilocos and tostielote. The food truck also offers nachos, street tacos and Sonoran hot dogs.
Havasu-based food truck Bandit BBQ will be on hand with a selection of pulled pork and brisket options for eventgoers. Other menu items include filling options like baked potatoes and macaroni and cheese.
Another local food truck is Stoney’s Grill with its offerings of chili cheese fries, gyro sandwiches and burgers.
Eventgoers can choose from a wide variety of food options while sampling the many beverages provided by the various brewing and distillery companies.
This year’s 2023 Bands and Brews by the Beach will be held on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce Community Stage at the London Bridge Beach. Pre-sale tickets are $30 per person, $65 for VIP presale or $40 at the gate. Designated driver tickets are available for $20. All presale tickets must be purchased by 3 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.