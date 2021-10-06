The first gated community in the Havasu Foothills Estates is getting ready to hit the market next week.
The Enclaves, a high-end 38.9 acre residential development with 30 lots, is a gated community with private streets made of pavers. It is located on the southeastern border of the Havasu Foothills phase two development, surrounded by State Trust Land and Bureau of Land Management property to the east and south. Eric Gedalje with The Janecek Gedalje Group said they are already working on contracts for people who reserved a lot ahead of time, and said he expects that 14 out of the 30 lots will already be taken before the rest of the neighborhood officially goes up for sale next Wednesday or Thursday.
The neighborhood includes some of the highest elevations in the area – Gedalje said the highest lots are around 700 feet in elevation putting them about 250 feet above the surface of the lake.
“Some of these lots are going to be the most spectacular sights that Lake Havasu City has ever seen,” Gedalje said.
Lot prices in the Enclaves range from $310,000 up to $1.2 million. Gedalje said lots in the one acre-plus range are mostly over $450,000 while an acre with some of the more impressive views runs $600,000 or more.
Gedalje said many of the buyers who have reserved a spot in the Enclaves are motivated to start building as soon as possible, so home construction likely isn’t too far off.
“Buyers already have their builders lined up, and are already working on plan designs,” he said. “So we expect a very aggressive charge of building right away. We are already getting contracts for these lots that have been reserved and some of them are as quick as 10 to 15 day closings. From talking with these buyers they plan on having their builders submit permits immediately.”
Gedalje said he believes the initially strong market for some of the most expensive lots in town shows the confidence high-end buyers have to invest in Lake Havasu City.
“That is why we have seen people relocating their businesses out here and having the confidence in our town to purchase pretty luxurious land,” Gedalje said. “It is pretty exciting to see for Havasu – in addition to what we saw in Havasu Riviera, that that momentum would carry into another development really shows that all demographics want to choose Lake Havasu as home.”
