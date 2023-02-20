The third and final phase of The Villas, in the Havasu Foothills, officially hit the market on Friday amid a surge in interest that real estate agent Eric Gedalje says was unthinkable just a few months ago.
Phase three of The Villas includes another 50 lots, bringing the total number in the neighborhood up to 154. Gedalje, President of The Gedalje Group, said 11 of the lots – a little less than a quarter of the third phase – were purchased on the first day they officially hit the market. He said he was taken aback by the number of potential buyers expressing interest in the final phase over the past 30 days, in light of the slowing housing market in Havasu and throughout the country this fall and winter.
“It was kind of shocking for me,” Gedalje said. “I would have never believed that we would have this much interest as we have seen the market decline through late last year. So I’m honestly confused, but we will take if for sure. It seems like things are really turning around in Havasu.”
The Villas are being sold as a lot and home package with prices for the lot ranging from about $100,000 to $500,000. Janecek Homes will build each of the homes, and buyers have a total of five designs to choose from – ranging from 1,500 to 2,600 square feet.
The Villas was the first neighborhood in the second phase of development in the Foothills, and nearly all of the Villas 104 lots in its first two phases of construction have already been sold and built out. Now, Gedalje said they estimate the entire neighborhood could be sold out within the next 24 to 30 months.
“I don’t think we would have thought we would be here in October or November when we were bracing for a bit of a pause in the housing market,” Gedalje said. “But we will take the interest going into phase three, and it’s definitely a good sign of the market for the rest of Havasu as well. It’s kind of against the grain of what we have been seeing in the housing market over the last six months.”
