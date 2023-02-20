The third and final phase of The Villas, in the Havasu Foothills, officially hit the market on Friday amid a surge in interest that real estate agent Eric Gedalje says was unthinkable just a few months ago.

Phase three of The Villas includes another 50 lots, bringing the total number in the neighborhood up to 154. Gedalje, President of The Gedalje Group, said 11 of the lots – a little less than a quarter of the third phase – were purchased on the first day they officially hit the market. He said he was taken aback by the number of potential buyers expressing interest in the final phase over the past 30 days, in light of the slowing housing market in Havasu and throughout the country this fall and winter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.