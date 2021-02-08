The private sales of firearms would legally require the involvement of a licensed firearm dealer if a proposed House bill passes through the Arizona Legislature.
HB 2449, sponsored by Rep. Randall Friese, a Democrat from the Tucson area, would require the sale or transfer of a firearm between two private parties be facilitated by a licensed dealer.
If neither party involved in the transaction is a licensed firearm dealer then they would have to seek one out.
The licensed firearm dealer would retain the gun until they had completed all legal requirements for the transaction including a background check on the purchaser or transferee of the firearm. If the dealer cannot legally deliver the firearm to the transferee/buyer, then it is the dealer’s responsibility to conduct a background check on the seller of the weapon.
If the dealer cannot legally return the firearm to the original owner then he or she has 24 hours to bring it in to the nearest law enforcement agency.
The licensed dealer may also charge the purchaser or transferee a fee of no more than $20 to cover the administrative cost of facilitating the transaction.
There are exemptions to this proposed law. For example the gifting of a firearm between immediate family members would not require a licensed dealer nor would one be needed for persons who acquire ownership of a firearm after the death of the previous owner.
To one gun store manager in Lake Havasu City the proposed law makes sense even if it’ll make some people unhappy.
“That is going to upset some people but I don’t see anything wrong with it because that’s how I think criminals get their gun,” Havasu Guns manager Eric Meron said. “It is a little more time consuming for the individuals but it is done properly. Then there is less chance of someone who is not allowed to have a gun getting a gun.”
Meron says that similar laws are already in place when guns are purchased out of state.
“A lot of guns that people buy from private parties or from other gun stores out of state they have to ship them to a licensed FFL dealer like I am,” Meron said. “Then they have to do the background check when they get here.”
Not all gun dealers in Havasu feel the same way as Meron.
“In my opinion you own the property,” owner of Arsenault Arms, Maurice Arsenault said. “You should be allowed to sell, trade, give or whatever. It is yours and you own it. It’s not the government’s business after the initial sale.”
While he doesn’t believe that it is the government’s place to supervise private transactions between citizens, Arsenault believes that there is a right way for people to go about it when dealing with firearms
“At least get a bill of sale,” Arsenault said. “I mean you’re protecting yourself and that guy you bought it from...and if you’re looking to buy from someone and they’re not willing to provide one, don’t buy it.”
From a gun owners point of view, Travis Barron says that more laws are not better when it comes to firearms.
HB 2449 is currently in its second reading in both the Judiciary and Rules committee of the State House.
