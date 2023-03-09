Stacy Lee

Beginning at 6 p.m., Band of Brothers Co-President Stacy Lee, right, will speak to the public at tonight’s informational meeting at the Holiday Inn Express.

 Courtesy of Stacy Lee

A year of planning will soon pay off for Lake Havasu City veterans in part to Stacy Lee, the newly-named co-president of nonprofit organization Band of Brothers. The countrywide group incorporates veteran-centered sports as a way to combat homelessness and provide suicide prevention.

Heading the organization as a whole, Lee continues to oversee the Havasu softball league and the Arizona chapter she originally managed. Tonight will see Lee holding her first informational meeting at 6 p.m. to anyone who is interested in joining or supporting the local team.

