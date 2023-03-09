A year of planning will soon pay off for Lake Havasu City veterans in part to Stacy Lee, the newly-named co-president of nonprofit organization Band of Brothers. The countrywide group incorporates veteran-centered sports as a way to combat homelessness and provide suicide prevention.
Heading the organization as a whole, Lee continues to oversee the Havasu softball league and the Arizona chapter she originally managed. Tonight will see Lee holding her first informational meeting at 6 p.m. to anyone who is interested in joining or supporting the local team.
“It was time to stop putting people on hold and so that’s what’s bringing about this meeting,” Lee explained. “We’re going to get as many people as possible together. We need as many donations as possible. We’re making this happen.”
Started a decade ago in California, Steve Baird, co-founder and president, had hit a breaking point when he tried to initiate suicide-by-cop, as Lee recalls. The U.S. Marine veteran was met by a police officer who had also served in the military. After the officer deterred Baird’s plan, the two veterans befriended one another and started bonding over softball.
The start of Band of Brothers was soon started within a six-month period, Lee states, which now includes three other branches in Arizona, Tennessee and a virtual league. In addition to the main veteran teams, Lee says there are also teams for fire departments, police departments and civilians/supporters.
“In California, we have veterans that are homeless in transition that we provide with a place to live while they get back on their feet,” Lee said. “Eventually, we will have one of those places here through Band of Brothers as well.”
As of now, Lee says she is looking for veterans who are wanting to join Havasu’s anticipated softball team. Those who are able to become sponsors are also invited to attend tonight’s meeting or contact Lee for further information.
Since the nonprofit focuses on covering the costs of team jerseys and other equipment, donations are highly sought over in order to lower the costs for participating veterans, Lee adds.
“We try to eliminate as much of the cost on the veteran as possible,” Lee continued. “Once we get going, it will be Friday nights at 6 p.m. at Rotary Park.”
Tonight’s Band of Brothers informational meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express’ conference room located at 40 London Bridge Rd. Refreshments will be available for those in attendance. For more information, contact Stacy Lee at 805-757-8223.
