The National Weather Service is warning of high winds on Tuesday that could create unsafe boating conditions on Lake Havasu and the Colorado River.
Meteorologists with the Weather Service predicts winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The wind advisory is from 2 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Weather Service warns of dangerous boating conditions on the Colorado River, with waves of 1 to 3 feet. Hazardous driving conditions for high-profile vehicles on Interstate 40 are also expected. Loose or unsecured objects may be blown away and damage is possible for fences and temporary structures.
There's also a moderate risk of wildfires.
