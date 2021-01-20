Forecasters say parts of the drought-stricken Southwest can expect some relief from off-and-on wet weather the rest of this week and into next, with rain expected in lower elevations and snow in higher terrain.
The storm that passed across the region earlier this week “is just the first in a series of systems that will continue to deliver much-needed precipitation over the next several days,” AccuWeather said Wednesday.
The private forecasting service said the next round of rain moving through the Southwest through Thursday is likely to be heavier than the general amounts of a quarter of an inch that many areas got Tuesday.
In Lake Havasu City, the National Weather Service expects rain on Saturday, and there is a chance of showers on Sunday. Havasu could get up to .29 inches of rain from the storm system, forecasters said.
The weather service said mountains near Las Vegas, New Mexico, received over a foot of snow late Tuesday and early Wednesday, and Prescott National Forest officials reported that rain Tuesday in north-central Arizona helped contain a wildfire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.