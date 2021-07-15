Two Arizona firefighters who died while conducting aerial reconnaissance near Wikieup last weekend have arrived in Lake Havasu City, where they will remain under watch by the U.S. Forest Service Honor Guard.
Air Tactical Group Supervisor Jeff Piechura, of Benson; and pilot Matthew Miller, of Mesa-based Falcon Aviation, now lie at Bradbury Memorial Center in Havasu. The two men died July 10 in an aircraft accident while surveying the Cedar Basin Fire, which was caused by lightning the prior evening. The fire ultimately consumed 734 acres of wildland before it was contained. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered state flags to be lowered to half-staff on July 12 to honor Piechura and Miller, and the U.S. Forest Service Honor Guard will accompany their remains until they are laid to rest.
According to Bradbury Memorial Center Funeral Coordinator Naomi Bradbury, Piechura and Miller arrived Wednesday evening in Havasu with a “red light” procession. They were accompanied by the honor guard, who will remain with the bodies of the deceased at all times.
“We’re very honored and privileged to be able to serve these guys,” Bradbury said. “We’ll be doing the cremations if that’s what the families want, and hand them off to federal fire officials. We have a lot of respect for these people who are out there, doing this.”
U.S. Forest Service Honor Guard members Christopher Baca, of New Mexico; Todd Chaponot, of Idaho; and Juan Zepeda, of Florida, will remain at Bradbury Memorial Center for the next several days, working in shifts to ensure that at no point will Piechura or Miller be alone before their remains are interred.
“We will watch over them honorably, 24/7, until they reach their final resting place,” Zepeda said Thursday. “I didn’t know them personally, but I understand that Miller was very prominent in his profession, and Piechura was very well-known and well-respected in Arizona.”
According to Baca, no one knows how the Forest Service’s traditional vigil began. Under the Forest Service regulations, the agency’s Honor Guard will accompany any member of a partnering fire agency who dies in the line of duty.
“There will always be someone in close proximity to them,” Baca said. “Sometimes other firefighters or first responders take over. It’s a multi-agency effort to make sure they are never alone. It’s a tradition … I don’t know how it began.”
Baca says he respects Miller’s sacrifice, and the risk he took in battling wildfires as a pilot. And according to Baca, Piechura was efficient and well-recognized as a fire chief throughout much of Arizona.
“It’s an honor to pay our respects for what they did,” Baca said.
