Who needs a broomstick when you have a paddle?
An estimated 60 to 70 paddleboarders participated in a “Halloween Witches Paddle” on Saturday, which started at Thompson Bay at London Bridge Beach and continued through the Bridgewater Channel. The annual event is coordinated by the Paddle Boarding Club of Lake Havasu City.
Paddlers, who were all dressed in various witch outfits, were mostly women and a few men. The group paddled through the Channel for approximately an hour, with a couple of breaks in between.
The “witches” drew attention throughout the Channel with cheers from nearby boaters, beach goers and walkers. Onlookers also took photos and videos of the paddlers while they were passing through. At one point, a nearby boat played Michael Jackson’s song “Thriller,” a Halloween staple.
One paddler that stood out was Kahealani Cherland, who dressed as a “good witch” with a pink outfit and hat. She said he was aiming for a look similar to the Wizard of Oz character Glinda the Good Witch.
“This was one of those things that somebody invited me too,” she said. “I said ‘Sure, why not?’”
Cherland teaches hula classes at Eight Lotus Wellness and Yoga and has been paddling for a year. She paddleboards in her spare time with a group of women who set yearly paddling goals.
Cherland’s husband Todd Cherland was watching the paddlers and supporting his “good witch” wife as they crossed the Channel towards the London Bridge.
“My wife does a lot of paddleboarding all the time,” Todd said. “She does it a few times a week, easily.”
Another woman who participated in the event for the first time was Dixie Fox, who rode along with a fellow paddleboarder. A skeleton holding an American flag, who Fox named Dave, was attached to the end of their board.
Fox passed out candy to nearby boaters while traveling through the Channel.
Fox discovered the event on Facebook, and she noticed that interest grew among other paddleboarders in town.
She was impressed by the event’s turnout.
“I had a blast, a really good time,” Fox said. “At first, I thought there was going to be maybe 20 or 30 people and looks like it ended up being maybe 60 or 70 of them. It’s pretty cool. They all looked great, the kids and everything.”
