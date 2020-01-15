The Bureau of Land Management released the dates of five days when you can forget the fees on federal lands, including this Monday.
“To encourage visitation and appreciation for America’s public lands,” BLM is waiving recreation-related fees visitor’s fees on agency-managed public lands across the nation, a press release said.
Along with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, other Fee-Free Days this year include February 17 (President’s Day), June 13 (National Get Outdoors Day), September 26 (National Public Lands Day), and November 11 (Veteran’s Day).
On fee-free days, site-specific standard amenity and day-use fees at BLM recreation sites and areas will be waived for the specified dates. Other fees, such as overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use, and use of special areas, will remain in effect, according to BLM’s press release.
“One of the greatest assets we have in this country is our public lands,” says Deputy Director of Policy and Programs for the BLM William Perry Pendley. “With our fee-free days, we hope that Americans will get outside to enjoy these national treasures – the 245 million acres of public lands across our nation, most of which are in the West and Alaska.”
Recreational opportunities on BLM-managed public lands include hiking, hunting, fishing, camping, mountain biking, horseback riding, boating, whitewater rafting, off-highway vehicle driving, rock climbing, and more.
