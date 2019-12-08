The Lake Havasu City Manager’s office is in the middle of searching for a permanent fire chief to replace Brian Davis, who resigned to pursue an opportunity in the private sector. There is no definitive timeline to hire a replacement, but in the meantime the fire department will be in experienced hands.
Paul Adams took over as the interim fire chief on Monday and said he has enjoyed his first few days working in Lake Havasu City.
“I got through the first week and nobody threw anything at me. So that is a good week,” Adams said. “I’m really looking forward to the time I get to spend in Havasu and I will do everything that I can to help the city get the most qualified and best candidate for the position.”
Knudson said the city found Adams through Interim Public Management. Lake Havasu City has a contract with IPM for $4,995 per week to retain the services of a fire chief.
Adams is an Air Force veteran with a total of 48 years of firefighting experience, including serving as the Avondale Fire Chief for the past 23 years. He also currently is the executive director of the Arizona Fire Chief’s Association. Adams retired from the Avondale Fire Department in June, but agreed to come lead the Lake Havasu City Fire Department until a permanent replacement can be found.
“We are thrilled to have his expertise in Havasu,” Knudson said. “He is assisting us while we go through the process of finding a permanent replacement for the fire chief. When we take this route we are able to take our time and make an informed, methodical decision on who is the best person to fill the role of fire chief.”
Adams said the department is already well equipped to handle its day-to-day operations. Instead, Adams said his focus will be mainly on administrative issues. This time of year, that means working on the budget.
“Obviously this is the budget time for the city, so we want to make sure that we are submitting those priorities through the budget process and we don’t lag behind during that,” Adams said. “The really important part is just to make sure that the department keeps moving forward. They do what they do every day in a very excellent manor, so I am not too concerned about that. I’ll be more focused on the administrative things.”
After nearly 50 years in firefighting and 23 as a fire chief, Adams said he knows that the budgeting process is never easy, but he said he is looking forward to it, “as much as you can look forward to a budget process.”
“Like any jurisdiction, there are certainly going to be more needs than our dollars can fund,” he said. “So it becomes a process to identify what the highest priorities are, meeting goals, and trying to maintain fiscal responsibility,” Adams said. “We are trying to meet as many of those needs as we possibly can. It is a challenge in just about any jurisdiction, and I am sure that Lake Havasu City is no different.”
Knudson said the city is already advertising the fire chief job to find a permanent replacement and will be reviewing applications at the end of the week.
“At that point we will be able to look at some of the applications and make a determination on next steps,” he said. “We are up against the holidays, so that obviously impacts those that are applying and our ability to go through those applications… Whether that’s a process that takes us two months or four months, we are in good hands as we go through that process.”
