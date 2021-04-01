A former Lake Havasu City business owner accused in an alleged Ponzi scheme could be sentenced to seven years of probation and 90 days in jail after signing a plea agreement last week.
Steven LeProhon, 31, has been charged with dozens of felony counts of theft and fraud through his former business, Steven LeProhon Marine and Motorsports. On Friday, he pleaded guilty to one count of theft under an agreement with Mohave County prosecutors. Under the agreement, LeProhon will serve seven years of probation and 90 days and jail. He will also be required to pay more than $200,000 in restitution to 11 of his alleged victims.
LeProhon was initially charged with 13 felony counts of theft and fraud in June 2019, following six felony complaints against his business by customers of his boat consignment agency. According to initial reports enforcement, LeProhon collected payment from his alleged victims upfront, in exchange for services that were never rendered. LeProhon was also accused of stealing parts from victims’ watercrafts in order to repair others, and allegedly failed to perform promised work for other customers entirely. In 2020, LeProhon was charged with 16 additional counts of theft and fraud after additional victims allegedly came forward.
According to one complaint, LeProhon may have sold a customer’s off-highway recreational vehicle to a California buyer without the original owner’s knowledge or permission, for about $47,000.
LeProhon was also reported to have worked on one victim’s engine repeatedly over a three-year span, during which time the boat’s engine broke down repeatedly, police said.
In another of the complaints, LeProhon was allegedly paid $10,000 to repair another victim’s engine, but ultimately sold that engine for parts. According to the initial police report, LeProhon never returned the victim’s money or replaced the victim’s engine. Instead he allegedly told the victims to “take him to court.”
According to prosecutors, LeProhon allegedly admitted to police that he used money paid by newer customers to complete work for previous customers at his business. An investigation into LeProhon’s business practices in 2018 allegedly showed that he consistently accepted money from his customers upfront, while failing to complete work or to do so in a timely manner.
In exchange for LeProhon’s guilty plea last week to a single count of fraud, court records say prosecutors will agree to dismiss 14 counts of felony theft, one count of theft of a vehicle and 12 additional counts of fraud against the defendant.
LeProhon is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on April 28 for judgment and sentencing in the case.
