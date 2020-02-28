A former Lake Havasu City man’s trial in an alleged boat consignment fraud case is expected to conclude Monday or Tuesday. The former owner of the now-defunct Offshore Custom Marine (OCM) business, Tim McDonald, 48 testified Friday afternoon before the trial recessed for the weekend.
Judge Billy Sipe sided with the prosecution when the state rested its case and defense attorney Mark Mendoza requested a Rule 20 determination. This occurs when the defense asks the Court for directed verdicts of acquittal before jury deliberations begin, based on a contention that the state has failed to meet any burden of proof required for conviction.
Rule 20 motions are argued outside the presence of the jury, so members of the panel are unaware that Judge Sipe ruled that prosecutor James Schoppman had presented sufficient evidence that most of the charges should be deliberated by the group. Judge Sipe said the Court was convinced that McDonald swindled customers and failed to pay them after agreeing to sell their boats for a commission.
Judge Sipe said he was persuaded by the number of victims and the consistency of their testimony about inability to collect payment after McDonald sold their watercraft.
“This isn’t like one or two people who had a bad business deal with the defendant,” Judge Sipe said. “This is a person that is clearly defrauding the people and not paying them what they were owed...It’s clear to me that this is an ongoing fraud and scheme.”
Sipe did dismiss one theft charge but left 15 other theft counts and a fraud charge intact. The trial continues Monday in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.