The former head of the Colorado River Builders Industry Association was sentenced Friday to three years of supervised probation on charges of felony theft.
Lisa Theophilus, 63, was charged with the offense last year in addition to counts of fraud and identity theft which have since been dismissed.
Thiophilus was accused of accruing more than $30,000 in debt, in the span of 10 years, under a credit card account in the name of former CRBIA Director Bud Schulz. The card was issued in 2010, when Theophilus served as an office manager under Schulz. The card was allegedly issued to Theophilus without the victim’s knowledge or permission, and Theophilus continued to use the card when she herself served as the organization’s director.
Schulz only learned of the card’s existence, and its outstanding debt of about $20,000, when he attempted to refinance his mortgage in 2020. Schulz was unable to do so due to a lower-than-expected credit rating, and contacted authorities. Theophilus was questioned in the case last year, and allegedly admitted that many of the transactions on the credit card were made by herself. Those transactions were neither authorized by Schulz or the Builders Association.
Theophilus also allegedly admitted to making payments into the account from the Builders Association’s checking account, rather than using her personal money or bank account to do so.
This week’s sentencing came after a plea agreement signed by Theophilus in January. Under the agreement, Theophilus will also be required to pay more than $6,800 in restitution to the Colorado River Builder’s Industry Association.
The agreement also says that Theophilus’ felony conviction this week will be reduced to a misdemeanor, following the successful completion of her probation.
Attempts to contact Schulz for comment on this story by telephone and email were unsuccessful as of Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.