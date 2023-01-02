Batting cage

The indoor batting cage Dan Weekes uses to train softball players in Havasu.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

Former softball coach Dan Weekes coached in California for over 20 years, and after retiring to Lake Havasu City in July, his family started up a softball training program to give Havasu athletes the opportunity to develop their skills with the end goal of being recruited at the collegiate level.

Weekes coached the 18U SoCal Athletics, a premier travel softball team in California, where he and his staff sent over 250 athletes to college on academic and athletic scholarships.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.