Former softball coach Dan Weekes coached in California for over 20 years, and after retiring to Lake Havasu City in July, his family started up a softball training program to give Havasu athletes the opportunity to develop their skills with the end goal of being recruited at the collegiate level.
Weekes coached the 18U SoCal Athletics, a premier travel softball team in California, where he and his staff sent over 250 athletes to college on academic and athletic scholarships.
Weekes provides private hitting lessons with an indoor softball batting cage, invaluable knowledge of the college recruiting process and a vast network full of contacts from schools like UCLA, Columbia, UC Davis and more Division I, Division II and Division III schools.
“If you watch the College World Series, a lot of the girls that play in that are my girls,” Weekes said. “To be able to bring that to Havasu is pretty cool.”
Weekes noticed there were no batting cages available to softball players here in Lake Havasu – the batting cages at Rotary Park are catered to baseball players in the sense that the pitch comes down toward the batter, not upwards like in softball.
“They’re at such a disadvantage,” Weekes said. “There’s no training for them here.”
Weekes works with every position, but pitching and catching, and even pitches live in training sessions.
“My biggest hope is to see these Havasu girls get out of the town and go to the colleges that they want to go to,” Weekes said. “When I was a young coach, I had a team ranked No. 2 in California and No. 10 in the nation, and we won medals and trophies and I thought that mattered at the time. As I got older, I realized it wasn’t about that. The big reward was getting the girls to college.”
The only goal for this program is to get every girl that comes to him into college, Weekes said.
In the month and a half that he and his wife have begun the training, Weekes has received overwhelming positive feedback from Havasu parents for filling the need of softball training here.
Weekes noticed that the high school aged athletes here have never been taught the college recruiting process – and that’s where his expertise comes in. He’s able to look at the girls’ high school transcripts and see which of the 15 colleges he asks them to research and come up with will be the best fit for receiving an academic or athletic scholarship. He teaches the girls how to write emails to college coaches, prepare for interviews with college coaches, develop a highlight video, and much more.
In his private lessons, Weekes will also break down film with the athlete and have his daughter, a current collegiate softball player, give insight as well.
“There’s so much for boys,” Weekes said. “So I love empowering these young women and giving them the opportunity to go to college.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.