A caregiver for a Lake Havasu City resident was allegedly barred from entering a former client’s home after accusations arose that she had stolen money from a petty cash box at the location. But according to police, 57-year-old Cheryl Greeny returned to the resident’s home while intoxicated on Nov. 19, and assaulted another caregiver at the location.
According to the police report, other caregivers at the Papoose Drive address believed Greeny not only stole money from a petty cash box at the location, but had been using her client’s vehicle as well as a mobile phone belonging to the client’s deceased husband, before being barred from the property.
A caregiver saw Greeny arrive at the location on Nov. 19, police say, and told Greeny to leave. Greeny, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time, told the caregiver that she had come to take more petty cash, according to the police report.
When confronted, Greeny allegedly gripped the caregiver’s forearm with her fingernails, and then kicked the caregiver in her midsection before leaving.
She was later found by officers at her Mohican Drive residence, and appeared to be visibly intoxicated while officers spoke with her, the report said.
According to statements allegedly made by Greeny to police, she had gone to the Papoose Drive location to retrieve some of her belongings, and was confronted aggressively by the other caregiver. Greeny allegedly said the altercation was mutual, and that she was at one point pinned to the ground by the caregiver. According to the report, Greeny bore no visible signs of such a struggle taking place.
Greeny was arrested on misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail without incident.
