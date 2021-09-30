The former director of the Colorado River Building Industry Association has been accused of embezzlement. But according to the defendant, it’s a misunderstanding that she hopes will be cleared up in Mohave County Superior Court.
Elisabeth A. Theophilus, 61, was indicted Wednesday on charges of theft, fraud and identity theft, after accusations arose that she may have accrued about $37,000 in charges to a credit card issued to her organization, under the name of her previous employer. Police say the purchases took place from 2010 to 2018, in more than 1,700 transactions.
Theophilus was an employee of the organization, which promotes the interests of area contractors and real estate brokers, for more than 20 years. Theophilus worked as an office manager under former director Bud Schulz, and according to statements allegedly made by the victim in the case, Theophilus had become a trusted employee prior to the victim’s retirement.
According to the alleged victim’s statements to police, Theophilus opened a credit card for the Building Association in 2010, in the victim’s name. The victim retired and moved to Scottsdale several months later, the police report said.
In July 2020, the victim allegedly tried to refinance his home, which would save him and his wife at least $5,000 per year with a lower mortgage interest rate. The victim was informed that he would be able to do so, due to a reduced credit score. The victim was then informed of the credit card account allegedly opened by Theophilus had an unpaid debt of about $20,000, and immediately contacted his bank’s fraud division.
According to police, the bank had been on the verge of writing the debt off as “uncollectable” in 2019, with a debt of more than $30,000, until Theophilus made several large deposits into the account.
Police say the victim is alleging financial harm due to the card’s remaining debt, inability to refinance his mortgage and his diminished credit rating.
Investigators interviewed Theophilus about the accusation this March.
According to Theophilus’ alleged statements to police, she managed all expenses for the Colorado River Building Industry Association. Theophilus allegedly admitted that many of the expenses made to the credit card account were made by herself – including personal purchases which were not authorized by the victim or the Building Association.
According to police, the list of transactions to the account ended in 2018, which included a $132.65 stay at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel, a $39.50 purchase at Jersey’s Grill in Havasu, an $18 bill at Martini Bay and a $130 purchase at the Kiwanis Club in Havasu.
Theophilus allegedly also admitted that she made payments on the account from the organization’s checking account, rather than her personal money or bank account to do so.
On March 24, Lake Havasu City Police detectives served a search warrant at the Colorado River Building Industry Association, where financial documents and computers were seized as evidence in the case.
Theophilus was arrested at the scene on felony charges of theft, fraud and identity theft.
She appeared in Mohave Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 24, and will be represented in the case by Havasu attorney Brad Rideout.
“It’s a big mix-up,” Theophilus said in a telephone conversation with Today’s News-Herald this week. “It’s in the hands of my lawyer now … I’m confident that it will get worked out.”
As of Thursday, Theophilus remained free from custody on her own recognizance.
According to statements by Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jason Keer, the defendant may be eligible for probation on each count, if such is approved by a superior court judge.
