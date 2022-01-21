The former director of the Colorado River Building Industry Association has pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft, under an agreement signed with Mohave County prosecutors this week.
Lisa Theophilus, 62, appeared Friday morning in Mohave Superior Court for a change-of-plea hearing in the case, where she accepted the deal. Under the agreement, prosecutors will move to dismiss felony charges of fraud and identity theft that were brought against Theophilus last year.
She will be sentenced to a period of supervised probation to be determined by the court, as well as court-ordered counseling. She will additionally be ordered to pay $6,824 in restitution to the Colorado River Building Industry Association under the terms of her plea agreement. Upon the successful completion of her probation, the felony count of theft on her criminal record will be reduced to a misdemeanor.
She is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for judgment and sentencing in the case on Feb. 28.
Theophilus was indicted in September after she was accused of applying for a credit card in the name of previous Colorado River Building Industry Association Director Bud Schulz. Theophilus allegedly obtained the card in 2010, when she worked as an office manager for Schulz, and accrued about $37,000 in charges to that account between 2010 and 2018.
According to police, the credit account allegedly had a debt of more than $30,000 by 2019. Police say Schulz allegedly attempted to refinance his home in July 2020, which would have saved he and his wife about $5,000 per year with a lower mortgage interest rate. Schulz was unable to refinance his home due to a low credit rating, allegedly caused by the credit card account opened by Theophilus without his knowledge.
Investigators interviewed Theophilus in the case last year, at which time Theophilus allegedly admitted that many of the transactions on the credit account were made by herself, and were not authorized by the victim or the Building Association. According to police, Theophilus also admitted that she made payments on the account from the Building Association’s checking account, rather than using her personal money or bank account to do so.
As of Friday, Theophilus remained free from custody on her own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.