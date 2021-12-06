The man who was Chairman of the Colorado River Indian Tribes for 20 years has died. The CRIT Tribal Council announced that former Chairman Daniel Eddy Jr. died on Saturday, Dec. 4. He was 75 years old.
Eddy was first elected to the Tribal Council in 1980. He was elected Chairman in 1988 and was reelected four times.
In his later years in office, there were refurbishments of much of CRIT’s housing, including the 100 Homes subdivision. Eddy also pressed Congress for more funding for the tribal justice system nationwide. He was also involved in disputes with some businesses that leased CRIT land, as well as reservation boundary disputes.
It was during Eddy’s tenure that CRIT’s biggest and best-known enterprise, the BlueWater Resort & Casino, was built and opened.
Eddy was convicted of DUI and reckless driving in August 2008 in California. His term as Chairman expired at the end of that year, and he opted not to seek reelection. His successor at the December 2008 election was Eldred Enas. Enas had been Tribal Vice Chairman.
As of Sunday, Dec. 5, there had been no announcement of plans for services.
