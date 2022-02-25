Mohave County will honor former County Administrator Yvonne Orr with a fixture at the county’s new animal shelter, after a decision by the county’s governing board.
Yvonne Orr served Mohave County for three decades, starting as a secretary for the Mohave County Clerk’s office in 1989. She served under seven county managers before she was appointed as the county’s administrative services director. Among her duties overseeing the county’s television improvement district and efforts in the county morgue, county supervisors said this week that she was instrumental in the operation and planning of the county’s old and new animal shelters. Orr was 61 years old when she died in August.
“We’re asking that the county install a plaque, a booth, a canopy, trees … whatever,” said Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, who worked closely with Orr prior to her death. “With donations and volunteering, it would add no extra cost to the animal shelter.”
Plans for the new 9,000 square-foot animal shelter in Kingman are now underway, with a contract approved on Monday for design and construction of the new facility. The contract will include $271,752 for pre-construction, with a maximum price no greater than $3.1 million.
According to county records, the shelter could be completed as soon as next July.
“We should dedicate something in remembrance of Yvonne Orr,” said Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop at Monday’s meeting. “We all knew and respected her. She was not only a good coworker and director, but a good friend.”
What form that dedication would take remained to be seen as of Monday, but the decision was approved at this week’s meeting by unanimous decision of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.