A former Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputy was indicted last week on charges of sexual assault and sexual conduct with a minor. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Mohave Superior Court later this month.
Andrew J. Sundberg, 22, remains free from custody after his Aug. 31 arrest on charges of sexual assault against a minor and sexual conduct with a minor. His arraignment is expected to take place Sept. 23, in the courtroom of Mohave County Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho.
According to Kingman Police officials, the incident took place at a party on June 30. Sundberg allegedly consumed alcohol with the victim, and both became intoxicated prior to the alleged assault. The victim was associated with Sundberg through mutual friends.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were informed of the alleged assault on Aug. 26, and contacted the Kingman Police Department. When questioned by investigators, Sundberg allegedly admitted to his involvement in the incident.
Sundberg was released from custody at Mohave County Jail on his own recognizance, after an initial court appearance. He served as a deputy of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office for about a year before his arrest. From 2018 through 2020, Sundberg served as a corrections officer at the county jail.
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said this month that his department will aid Kingman investigators in any manner necessary to ensure Sundberg’s prosecution.
