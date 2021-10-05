A former Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy is scheduled to be arraigned later this month on charges of sexual conduct with a minor.
Andrew J. Sundberg, 22, is expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Oct. 21 to hear the charges against him and enter a plea to the alleged offense. He will be represented at the hearing by attorney Shawn Hamp.
Sundberg was arrested Aug. 31, after accusations arose that he inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl. Mohave County investigators said that the incident occurred at a party held at a Kingman residence in late June, when both Sundberg and the victim were allegedly intoxicated.
According to investigators, the victim was associated with Sundberg through mutual friends.
When questioned in the case by Kingman police detectives, Sundberg allegedly admitted to his involvement in the incident.
Sundberg was initially booked into Mohave County Jail prior to an initial court appearance. Sundberg was himself a corrections officer at the facility from 2018 to 2020. He was ultimately released from custody on his own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.