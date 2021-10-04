It might have been the year 2021 on the outside, but on Sunday inside the Elks Lodge it was like the McCulloch Chainsaw factory never closed its doors.
Dozens of former McCulloch Chainsaw employees gathered in the Elks Lodge on McCulloch Boulevard on Oct. 3 for the seventh reunion.
All seven of the reunions among old coworkers have been organized by Dody Lee-Hietpas, a former manufacturing worker at McCulloch’s factory. Lee-Hietpas said the idea for the McCulloch employee reunion occurred to her and friend when they went to another reunion. The pioneer reunion in 2006.
“I said to my friend, I wonder where all of our employees are? Oh there is one, there is one, there’s one,” Lee-Hietpas said. “So we did one that year and in 2006 we had 220 people. In 2018 we had a 110.”
Lee-Hietpas said it was a little more challenging this year to invite former employees because she said many forgot to update their phone numbers when they got rid of their landlines, but Lee-Hietpas says all the work is worth it when she gets to see all the people in the same room.
“Watching the people mingle and say do you remember when or how are you,” Lee-Hietpas said. “Just listening to them speak and carry on a conversation--that is my favorite part.”
For many of the former employees who attended, speaking with former coworkers brings back some memories. Eric Erlandson and Dave Benson were both seated at the same table enjoying a plate of spaghetti when through talking Benson remembered that he knew not only Erlandson but his father.
Benson said that Erlandson’s father, who sadly passed away last year, was always obsessed with hooking up more and more power to his CB radio. Benson says that it was people like Erlandson’s father who made McCulloch Chainsaw a great place to work.
“It was a good place to work, a nice bunch of folks,” Benson said. “Once in a while someone would be a little obnoxious but 99 percent of the time it was a very good place to be. It was close enough to my home that I could get there quicker on my bike.”
Erlandson, who has been to every one of the reunions, said that they have always been enjoyable events.
‘It is good,” Erlandson said. “You get to come back and see all the old friends and get the chance to talk to them about the past and all that good stuff.”
Now of course Robert McCulloch himself could not be in attendance but two of his granddaughters did. Jeanine McCulloch never really got the chance to know her grandfather that well but hearing stories about him is one of the things she loves most about coming to these reunions.
“I think it is wonderful, because my grandfather died I think in the 1970s and that these guys still get together as a family is awesome,’ McCulloch said. “It is very special and getting to hear about how great of a guy (Robert McCulloch) he was.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.