A Mohave County Superior Court Judge has recused himself in the case of a former GOP committeeman who allegedly “hijacked” the names and logos of seven local conservative organizations through unauthorized trademarks with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
The organizations have filed for an injunction against former District 1 committeeman Steven Robinson in the unauthorized registration of their trademarks in June. And it may be fair to say Robinson is the first person since President Biden to face such opposition from county Republicans this year.
The case was originally assigned to Mohave County Superior Court Judge Steve Moss. But Moss, who is a former Mohave County Supervisor and acquainted with many of the involved plaintiffs, recused himself from the case on Oct. 4, to avoid the appearance of impropriety. Presiding Mohave Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen has ordered that the case be transferred to Maricopa Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason for review.
Plaintiffs include the Mohave County Republican Central Committee, the Republican Women of Kingman, the Lake Havasu Republican Women’s Club, the London Bridge Republican Women, the Colorado River Republican Women’s Club and the Mohave County Republican Forum.
According to statements by attorney Jack Wilenchik, of Phoenix-based Wilenchik & Bartness Law Firm, Robinson registered the names and trademarks of each organization with the Arizona Secretary of State’s office between June 16 and June 18. The organizations say that Robinson did so without permission – and according to Wilenchik, Robinson’s apparent purpose may be to embarrass, harass, generate confusion or sow mistrust between voters and Mohave County Republican organizations.
In court documents filed in Mohave Superior Court earlier this month, the plaintiffs have said they will be willing to withdraw their complaints against Robinson if he agrees to immediately cancel the registration of the respective organizations’ trademarks.
Attempts to contact Thomason or his staff in Phoenix were unsuccessful as of Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.