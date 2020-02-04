The sale of Lake Havasu City’s former Hastings building saw a false start last week with the departure of one hopeful yet unsuccessful buyer.
California resident Gary Steven said last week that his purchase of the building, located at 321 Lake Havasu Avenue, could be finalized on Friday. According to the current owner and potential seller Jeff Aguirre, Steven’s announcement was premature.
“He was putting the cart before the horse, and a little overly optimistic,” Aguirre said.
The 25,000 square-foot building has remained vacant since 2016, when Texas-based Hastings Entertainment declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed its stores nationwide. Until last week, Steven planned to open an indoor sports and recreation center at the location. It was a deal he could no longer pursue as of Monday, Aguirre said.
“(Steven) texted me (Monday), and said he wasn’t going to be able to pull it off,” Aguirre said. “We’re now exploring other options we’ve had on the backburner, which we can’t disclose at this time.”
According to Aguirre, the identity of a prospective new buyer will remain private until sale of the building can be officially completed. Optimistically, Aguirre said, such a sale could be made within the next 60 to 120 days.
As of Tuesday, Steven said he was still attempting to secure funding to purchase the building.
