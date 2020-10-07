A former Lake Havasu City business owner accused of 20 assorted felony counts of theft and fraud is expected to accept a plea agreement with prosecutors this week.
Steven P. LeProhon, 31, is scheduled to appear Thursday at a change of plea hearing, and according to a request filed by his attorneys this month, he has indicated his willingness to accept the deal. The terms of that deal were not publicly available as of Tuesday morning, but such an agreement could potentially spare LeProhon decades in prison.
LeProhon was arrested last May on 13 felony counts after he allegedly accepted tens of thousands of dollars in payment from alleged victims through his boating business – Steven LeProhon Marine and Motorsports – for services that were allegedly never rendered.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, detectives received six felony complaints against LeProhon beginning in 2017. In one instance, he was accused of removing parts from one victim’s boat for sale to potential buyers without the victim’s knowledge or permission. In another reported incident, police said Leprohon accepted $17,000 for engine work to a deck boat that was never performed. According to the police report, the victim discovered parts installed on his or her boat that may have been stolen or removed from another watercraft.
Police said Leprohon may have sold another customer’s off-highway vehicle without its owner’s permission to a California buyer.
One month before LeProhon’s arrest, another victim said LeProhon worked on his engine repeatedly over a span of three years. During that time, the victim’s engine broke down repeatedly, and at one point left the victim and his family stranded. The victim said LeProhon received $10,000 up front to repair the victim’s engine, only to sell that engine for parts. According to the report, LeProhon never returned the victim’s money or replaced the victim’s engine. He reportedly told the victim to “take him to court.”
As more complaints emerged against LeProhon, he was charged with 16 new felony counts in April. Those charges included eight counts of fraud and eight counts of theft.
According to police, LeProhon’s operation resembled a Ponzi scheme, through which he allegedly used money and equipment from previous victims to service newer clients.
LeProhon’s possible guilty plea follows the conviction of another former Havasu business owner, Tim McDonald. McDonald was arrested in 2017 on similar charges when he allegedly accepted money through his business, Offshore Custom Marine, in a failed attempt to keep his business afloat. When McDonald closed his business and left Havasu, as many as 20 of his customers were allegedly still awaiting payment for their watercraft. McDonald was later found on a houseboat in Newport Beach, California, after two of his victims allegedly recognized him in a photograph posted online.
McDonald accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors in June to one count of attempted fraud.
