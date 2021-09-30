A former Lake Havasu City business owner signed a new plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors on Sept. 20. Stephen LeProhon, 32, was accused of perpetrating a Ponzi scheme that allegedly defrauded more than 20 customers of his boat consignment business. LeProhon will be ordered to pay more than $395,000 in restitution to his alleged victims. And under the deal, he can avoid prison if he pays $125,000 of that sum by Nov. 5.
Mohave County prosecutors will dismiss almost 30 felony counts against LeProhon under the agreement, including multiple charges of theft, fraud and one count of theft of a motor vehicle. In exchange, LeProhon will plead guilty to one felony count of fraud, and may serve seven years of probation.
But if LeProhon doesn’t pay the required $125,000 in restitution before his Nov. 5 sentencing hearing, his sentence for fraud will be left to the discretion of Mohave Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho.
This is the second plea agreement offered to LeProhon this year, following an agreement signed by defendant this April. Under that agreement, LeProhon would have served 90 days in jail, and would have been required to pay $200,000 in restitution to 11 of his alleged victims. The April agreement was ultimately withdrawn after complaints by victims in the case, as well as questions raised as to how LeProhon could possibly honor the terms of that agreement.
LeProhon was initially arrested in July 2019, after multiple felony complaints were brought against his business. According to police, LeProhon accepted tens of thousands of dollars from boat owners in exchange for repairs and equipment installations that were never completed. According to the 2019 police report, LeProhon may on at least one occasion have removed parts from a victim’s boat, to sell to potential buyers without the victim’s knowledge or permission.
Police also said that LeProhon may have sold a customer’s off-highway vehicle without its owner’s permission, to a California buyer. The sale was brokered by friends of LeProhon’s, the report said, and LeProhon was paid about $47,000 for the vehicle.
LeProhon was reported to have worked on one of the victims’ boat engines repeatedly over a three year span. The engine broke down repeatedly, police said, on one occasion leaving the victim and his family stranded on the water.
In one of the last complaints before LeProhon’s 2019 arrest, victims said that LeProhon was paid $10,000 up front to repair a victim’s engine, only to sell it for parts. According to the report, LeProhon never returned the victim’s money, or replaced the victim’s engine. He reportedly told the victims to “take him to court.”
LeProhon has remained free from custody on $20,000 bond since June 2019.
