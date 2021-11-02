Former Lake Havasu City Councilmember Donna McCoy has announced her intentions to run for a seat in the Arizona House of Representatives.
McCoy served two terms on the council from 2012 until 2020, stepping aside after deciding not to run for reelection last year. She said since leaving the council last November she has been troubled by what she sees, both nationally and here in Arizona. She credited current District 5 legislators – Sen. Sonny Borrelli and Rep. Leo Biasiucci – along with Lake Havasu City Mayor for suggesting she think about running for the seat that will be left open with current District 5 Rep. Regina Cobb set to reach her term limit after the 2022 legislative session.
“My husband and I went home and discussed every aspect of it,” McCoy said. “I just felt like I’m not ready to hang up my boots. I still have a little fight left in me, so I decided this is something I would like to do. If the people think that I’m the right person they will let me know.”
McCoy also owns WakeUp Makeup in Havasu where she works as a licensed esthetician and a permanent makeup artist. Her husband, Kim McCoy, is the Commandant of the local Marine Corps League.
McCoy officially filed her statement of interest with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Sunday, according to the website. Although the City Council is a nonpartisan office, McCoy is running for the legislature as a Republican.
With McCoy’s announcement, there are now four candidates to join the race for two seats. All four of the announced candidates are Republicans. Incumbent Leo Biasiucci, who is the majority whip in the house, is also seeking what would be his second term in the House of Representatives. John Gillette, who ran for Mohave County Sheriff in 2016, has also announced his plans to run for a District 5 seat, as has William Hardt of Bullhead City.
McCoy said she expects to have a clean campaign leading up to the primaries in August, focused on the issues and ideas.
“I’ve always believed that you make it a fair fight, tell people what you can do, what you represent, what you bring to the table, and then it’s their decision,” McCoy said. “I don’t know these gentlemen, but I don’t expect there to be anything other than that.”
McCoy said she feels her previous experience in government with the City Council, and her past work with Borrelli and Biasiucci through organizations like Tri-City Council and the Western Arizona Council of Governments, would help her hit the ground running in Phoenix.
“We work as a team, not as individuals,” she said. “I feel I have the experience to go to work now. If I went down there now I could work. I don’t have to learn a lot along the way, I have the basic knowledge of what government is all about, and how it proceeds.”
McCoy said with everything going on right now, it is hard to pick out just one priority. But said voter integrity is probably at the top of that list. She said she has heard from many people who don’t believe that their vote counts anymore and faith in elections needs to be restored.
“I think it is definitely something that needs to be looked at, studied, and maybe prosecuted,” she said. “I think until we have answers to that it will be hard to convince people that your vote is going to matter.”
McCoy also said border security is an important issue for her and Arizona needs to commit more resources towards securing the border with Mexico. She also mentioned the economy and schools as two of the most important issues in the upcoming election.
“I’m serious about putting my time in and I’m serious about the project I’m taking on. I have always put in 110% and I will do that now,” McCoy said. “I’m excited for the future, and I think our country is ready for a turn.”
