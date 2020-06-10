A former Lake Havasu City business owner could be arraigned this week after his arrest on felony charges of fraud.
Jesse Stopke, 37, is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Mohave County Superior Court today. Mohave County Public Defender John Gillenwater this week filed a list of defenses and a general denial of guilt on Stopke’s behalf, and it is likely that Stopke will enter a not guilty plea at his arraignment.
Stopke, the former owner of Gun Solutions in Downtown Havasu, was arrested April 24 after customers reported that Stopke had not performed promised maintenance on their respective firearms as promised. In some cases, police say, Stopke was unable to return victims’ firearms when requested.
According to the police report, investigators learned that Stopke was unable to stay in business last December, and closed Gun Solutions despite several customers awaiting the return of their respective firearms. Police say a search of law enforcement database LeadsOnline showed that Stopke had more than 300 local pawn transactions, the majority of which involved firearms.
One victim allegedly told police that he hired Stopke to repair a scoped rifle in November, valued at more than $4,000. Stopke allegedly told the victim he sent the weapon to its manufacturer for service. The victim attempted to track the firearm with a shipping label allegedly presented by Stopke, only to find that the firearm’s manufacturer received neither the weapon nor any correspondence from Stopke.
The victim allegedly demanded the return of his rifle’s scope, valued at about $2,000. According to police, Stopke told the victim the scope was in a warehouse and he was unable to find it.
Police say a similar rifle was sold to a London Bridge Road pawn shop for about $850 on Dec. 3. According to the report, a scope allegedly matching the victim’s description was sold 10 days later by Stopke for about $750 to a Maricopa Avenue pawn shop.
Stopke was found driving in the area of London Bridge Road and Dover Avenue in April, where he was stopped and taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, several of the victims’ weapons were still outstanding. Stopke was confronted by investigators with his pawn receipts, upon which he admitted to “possibly” pawning the victims’ weapons, the report said.
Court records show Stopke has remained free from custody since his initial court appearance. But that decision could come under scrutiny at today’s arraignment with a June 5 report by Mohave County Probation officials, alleging that Stopke has attempted to contact several witnesses against him since his indictment.
