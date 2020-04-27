A former McCulloch Boulevard gun store owner was arrested Friday after police say he may have sold weapons and equipment belonging to his clients to local pawn shops.
Alleged victims in the case approached police last month to report that Gun Solutions owner Jesse A. Stopke, 37, never completed services as promised, and was later unable to locate or return their respective firearms.
One of the victims, a California resident, allegedly told police that he hired Stopke in November to repair a scoped rifle valued at more than $4,000. Stopke allegedly told the victim that he sent the weapon to its manufacturer for service, as it was beyond his expertise.
According to police, Stopke sent the victim a photo of a shipping label. After tracking that label, however, the victim allegedly learned that his equipment never left Lake Havasu City. The victim became suspicious, police say, and contacted the manufacturer. The rifle’s manufacturer had never received the weapon, or any correspondence from Stopke, the report said.
The victim allegedly demanded that at least return his rifle’s scope, valued at $2,000 alone. Stopke allegedly told the victim the scope was in his warehouse, and he was unable to locate it.
Officers conducted a records search earlier this month through an online law enforcement database LeadsOnline, and learned that Stopke had more than 300 local pawn transactions, the majority of which involved firearms.
According to police, Stopke sold a rifle matching a description given by the victim at a London Bridge Road pawn shop for about $850 on Dec. 3. Ten days later, police say he sold the alleged victim’s rifle scope at a Maricopa Avenue pawn shop for $750.
On April 24, Stopke was allegedly seen driving in the area of London Bridge Road and Dover Avenue, where he was stopped and taken into custody without incident.
Stopke agreed to speak with officers at the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the report said. According to police, Stopke’s store closed in December when he could no longer afford to stay in business. Weapons belonging to other potential victims in the case were still outstanding, according to the report.
Police confronted Stopke with his pawn receipts, the report said, and he allegedly admitted to “possibly” pawning the victims’ weapons. He allegedly told police he was confused with his inventory, and wasn’t “the best at keeping records.”
Stopke has been charged with felony counts of theft, fraud and trafficking stolen property.
