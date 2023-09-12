Hannah L. Rangel

Hannah L. Rangel

A former director of the Lake Havasu Museum of History has pleaded guilty to one count of identity theft, in a case that began at her former post with the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum.

According to prosecutors, 45-year-old Hannah Rangel has accepted an agreement with the San Diego District Attorney’s Office in the case. Under that agreement, Rangel may pay full restitution in the amount of $19,000 prior to a December sentencing hearing. If she is successful, her conviction for felony identity theft will be reduced to a misdemeanor. According to Assistant District Attorney Tania Sierra, Rangel has paid $2,000 of that restitution as of Monday.

