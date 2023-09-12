A former director of the Lake Havasu Museum of History has pleaded guilty to one count of identity theft, in a case that began at her former post with the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum.
According to prosecutors, 45-year-old Hannah Rangel has accepted an agreement with the San Diego District Attorney’s Office in the case. Under that agreement, Rangel may pay full restitution in the amount of $19,000 prior to a December sentencing hearing. If she is successful, her conviction for felony identity theft will be reduced to a misdemeanor. According to Assistant District Attorney Tania Sierra, Rangel has paid $2,000 of that restitution as of Monday.
Rangel was at the Lake Havasu History Museum during the summer of 2020, where she served as director for more than a year. During that time, San Diego authorities came to believe that Rangel may have issued about $19,000 in fraudulent checks and credit card purchases in the Chinese Historical Museum’s name between April and May of 2019.
San Diego authorities issued a warrant for Rangel’s arrest in September 2021 on six counts of identity theft and one count of grand theft. Lake Havasu City Police officers executed that warrant during a traffic stop in November of that year.
Rangel was expected to stand trial for the alleged offense on Sept. 18. That trial has been vacated, and she is now expected to appear in San Diego Superior Court Dec. 5 for sentencing.
