The former director of the Lake Havasu Museum of History is expected to appear at a San Diego court hearing this month, where she has been accused on felony counts of theft and identity theft.
Hannah Rangel, 44, is accused of stealing more than $20,000 in funding from the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum. Rangel was employed at the museum until 2019, and is now accused of theft through a series of checks and credit card purchases issued in the museum’s name from April through May of that year. She is scheduled to appear in San Diego Superior Court for a Feb. 14 preliminary examination readiness hearing. Prosecutors are expected to file a felony complaint against Rangel at that hearing, with both the state and defense determining whether the case might be resolved before a criminal trial.
Rangel was hired as the director of Lake Havasu City’s museum in 2020, before a felony complaint was filed in San Diego. A warrant for Rangel’s arrest was issued on Sept. 24, and Lake Havasu City Police officers took Rangel into custody on Nov. 2.
According to court records, Rangel was extradited to San Diego prior to a planned Nov. 18 status conference in Mohave Superior Court, and she was arraigned Nov. 19 in San Diego Superior Court.
Rangel was released under her own recognizance, with the stipulation that she not be permitted to return to Havasu, barring one final visit to collect her belongings. Also as condition of Rangel’s release, she was required to forfeit her constitutional Fourth Amendment rights; allowing law enforcement agencies to search her home, person or property at any time, with or without probable cause to do so.
