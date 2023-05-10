An inmate was led into custody at the Mohave County Jail in 2018, charged with theft of a credit card. By the time his case was dismissed five months later, he was paralyzed from the shoulders down.
Former Bullhead City resident Brian R. Rodrigues, 46, is now suing former Mohave County Jail health contractor Wellpath (formerly Correct Care Solutions) for medical malpractice in the case, after Wellpath doctors allegedly failed to treat Rodrigues for acute osteomyelitis. The condition is an infection of the bone that can cause extreme pain, fever and fatigue. And according to Rodrigues' attorneys in the case, it was a condition that progressed until he ultimately lost the use of his arms and legs. That infection may have been treated with antibiotics, Rodrigues' attorneys said - but Wellpath employees believed he was making it up.
Defendants in the case include employees of Scottsdale-based Wellpath, and employees of Phoenix-based Quality Medical Imaging of Arizona. According to Maricopa County court records, they are now scheduled to stand trial in October.
How it began
Mohave County court records show that Rodrigues was initially charged in July 2017 with one felony count of theft of a credit card, and released from custody under his own recognizance.
In May 2018, Rodrigues was unable to attend a pre-trial conference in the case. His attorneys explained to the court that Rodrigues was unable to arrange transportation to that hearing, and requested that the court excuse his absence. That request was denied by Mohave Superior Judge Rick Lambert, and a warrant was issued for Rodrigues’ arrest.
Rodrigues was arrested and transported to the Mohave County Jail on May 28, 2018, where he would remain in custody until his pending trial.
On the day he was booked into custody, Rodrigues informed Wellpath employees of pain in the left side of his chest and shoulder. On May 30 and June 2, he reported extreme pain, and an inability to raise his head.
According to a 2020 complaint filed by Phoenix-based attorneys David J. Don and Joel B. Robbins, Rodriguez would later be diagnosed with acute cervical osteomyelitis, with a growing abscess that was causing pain and increasing impingement to his spinal cord.
Attorneys say Rodrigues’ condition worsened until June 12, when Rodrigues demanded to be taken to a hospital and be provided with an x-ray. On June 17, the defendants allegedly denied Rodrigues’ request, and failed to complete a refusal form for a nursing visit.
On June 22, 2018, attorneys say Wellpath officials documented neck pain and incontinence among Rodrigues’ symptoms. The defendants provided Rodrigues with no referral to a nurse practitioner, medical doctor, specialist or emergency room at that time, the complaint says.
Attorneys say medical documentation and treatment refusal forms were either not completed or not filed by Wellpath employees on multiple occasions from May 28 through mid-July.
Symptoms worsen, medical staff attribute ‘imaginary illnesses’
On June 24, Rodrigues submitted a healthcare request to Wellpath staff. In that request, Rodrigues indicated that he had severely diminished motor skills and no longer had the ability to walk or stand on his own.
Wellpath nurse Franklin P. Brown, who is named among the defendants, attributed Rodrigues’ symptoms to “imaginary illnesses.”
A day later, Wellpath employees noted an abnormal neck exam for Rodrigues, and a temperature of more than 100 degrees. According to the complaint, Wellpath employees prescribed Ibuprofen and Cymbalta to treat Rodrigues.
On June 25, Rodrigues was brought to an appearance at Mohave Superior Court in a wheelchair. According to court records, Rodrigues stated at that time that he could no longer move his legs or arms. Rodrigues told court officials that he had fallen at least a dozen times and hit his head at least six times while in custody at Mohave County Jail. At that time, Rodrigues did not know the cause of his ailment, and informed the court that he was unable to get a diagnosis for his condition from medical staff at the facility.
Weeks passed, according to the complaint, and Rodrigues’ fever continued. Rodrigues also showed a higher than normal heart rate, and high blood pressure.
Wellpath Doctor Jayson Malufau, who is also named among the defendants, documented that Rodrigues’ hands had lost their “grip strength” on July 7, 2018. He also documented that Rodrigues appeared unable to move his legs. According to the complaint, Malufau documented a history of “miraculous recovery” and “possible malingering.”
Malufau ordered a cervical x-ray, but did not refer Rodrigues for an MRI, CT scan, specialist, or treatment at an emergency room. Those x-rays, provided by Quality Medical Imaging of Arizona Doctor Robert S. Hurwitz - Also named among the defendants - showed signs of deterioration in Rodrigues’ vertebrae consistent with acute cervical osteomyelitis. According to attorneys in the case, Hurwitz failed to communicate that information with other medical providers.
Treatment came too late, attorneys say
According to Rodriges’ attorneys, Wellpath employees at the jail allowed his condition to deteriorate to the point that he required assistance to be turned in bed, to be fed and given water. He was also forced to wear a diaper due to the extent of his paralysis.
On July 11, Brown - Who had initially attributed Rodrigues’ condition to “imaginary illnesses” - asserted that Rodrigues would require a higher level of care than could be provided at the jail.
Rodrigues was ultimately transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center on July 13. He was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital for neurosurgery.
According to the complaint, a doctor in that procedure said there would be no guarantee that Rodrigues would ever regain the use of his limbs even after a host of procedures which took place that year.
Judge Lambert ordered Rodrigues released from custody under his own recognizance on July 17, 2017. That October, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Leroy Albright filed to dismiss Rodrigues' charges of theft of a credit card, on the grounds that Rodrigues was "bedbound, and required the assistance of others for all activities of daily living."
Lambert dismissed the case against Rodrigues on Oct. 29 of that year.
Wellpath continued to serve as a contracted medical provider at the Mohave County Jail until July 2022. As of this year, those services are provided by Pittsburgh-based Wexford Health Services Inc.
Court proceedings
Rodrigues is now seeking damages from the defendants including compensation for lost income, past and future medical and property-related expenses, pain and suffering, court costs, and any other relief that the court may deem just.
In September 2020, Hurwitz requested a change of venue in the case to Mohave County. That request was denied by Maricopa Superior Court Judge Pamela Gates.
The next hearing in the case will take place at a pre-trial conference on Sept. 8, in Maricopa Superior Court. Wellpath and Quality Medical Imaging officials are expected to stand trial beginning Oct. 16.
Attempts to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office for additional information in reference to medical services at the county jail were unsuccessful as of Wednesday evening.
