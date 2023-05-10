Mohave County Jail

An inmate was led into custody at the Mohave County Jail in 2018, charged with theft of a credit card. By the time his case was dismissed five months later, he was paralyzed from the shoulders down.

Former Bullhead City resident Brian R. Rodrigues, 46, is now suing former Mohave County Jail health contractor Wellpath (formerly Correct Care Solutions) for medical malpractice in the case, after Wellpath doctors allegedly failed to treat Rodrigues for acute osteomyelitis. The condition is an infection of the bone that can cause extreme pain, fever and fatigue. And according to Rodrigues' attorneys in the case, it was a condition that progressed until he ultimately lost the use of his arms and legs. That infection may have been treated with antibiotics, Rodrigues' attorneys said - but Wellpath employees believed he was making it up.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.