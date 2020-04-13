The Lake Havasu City Fire Department kicked off a new era as fire chief Peter J. Pilafas started work on Monday.
According to a news release from Lake Havasu City, Pilafas has 24-years of experience in fire service, most recently serving as the Deputy Fire Chief for Oak Park, Illinois— a suburb of Chicago — since 2015. Pilafas also served as adjunct faculty at the College of DuPage in the fire science program teaching fire prevention, firefighter safety & survival, building construction and more. Pilafas also holds an MBA from Benedictine University and will achieve his Executive Fire Officer credentials after completing the National Fire Academy program this summer.
City Manager Jess Knudson said Pilafas was selected from among more than 50 applicants nationwide. He will be paid a salary of $122,054 annually.
“Chief Pilafas is the right leader to guide the fire department, ensure a collaborative approach with the city departments and regional partners, and serve the residents of Lake Havasu City,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “We are lucky to have someone with an impressive fire service, leadership and financial background join our team.”
Although Pilafas officially took over as fire chief on Monday, it will be at least a couple weeks before he gets to meet the rest of the fire department in person. Knudson said Pilafas is currently in self-isolation as a precaution due to out-of-state travel during the coronavirus pandemic. Knudson said that is in line with what the city is asking employees from other departments who are in a similar situation.
But in the meantime, Pilafas is getting started on the job using telecommunication, email, and other means of communication.
“My family and I are excited for this opportunity, and I look forward to upholding the Lake Havasu City Fire Department’s reputation for outstanding fire service and public safety operations on behalf of the City,” Pilafas said in the news release.
Pilafas’ hire ends a four-month search to replace former fire chief Brian Davis, who announced his resignation in October with plans to move into the private sector. Since December, the role of interim fire chief has been filled by Paul Adams, who had recently retired as the fire chief in Avondale.
“We were blessed to have Chief Paul Adams join our team for a period of time while this search was underway,” Knudson said. “He provided much-needed guidance for the fire department prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and his efforts and guidance throughout the pandemic was invaluable.”
