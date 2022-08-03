The former CEO of what was once one of Lake Havasu City’s largest nonprofits was indicted last month in U.S. District Court. Federal prosecutors say Glenn Michael Eigenbrodt, 67, misappropriated funding from Havasu’s Interagency Council, and may have stolen thousands in health and retirement benefits from his employees.
Accusations against Eigenbrodt were filed July 12 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including 18 counts of theft from an employee benefit plan. Eigenbrodt is also accused by prosecutors of misappropriating revenue in the sale of a home on 575 Player Lane in 2017 - which itself was the source of immense controversy within Interagency Council before the organization closed its doors more than a year later.
Interagency Council served Lake Havasu City for three decades, connecting clients with social services, transportation, emergency shelter services and the agency’s own food bank.
In 2014, Havasu residents Jim and Lorreva Foster donated the home on Player Lane to Interagency Council, under the understanding that the home would be converted to a domestic violence shelter -- or to be sold, with proceeds donated to domestic violence organization, Sally’s Place.
The home was instead put up for sale by Interagency Council on May 21, 2017.
In an interview with Today’s News-Herald four days later, Eigenbrodt declined to comment about what the house had been used for in the three years it was owned by the organization. It was later reported that the home had been rented at a cost of $1,500 per month, with an option to buy. The home was ultimately purchased June 1, 2017, for $415,000.
Jim and Lorreva Foster issued a complaint with Lake Havasu City officials that November.
Federal prosecutors now say Eigenbrodt misappropriated proceeds from the sale of that house.
Eigenbrodt served as Interagency Council’s president and CEO beginning in July 2012, where he learned under the supervision of former CEO Rich Miers for a year before Miers’ retirement from the organization.
According to the indictment, Eigenbrodt illegally used employee funds to settle personal claims against himself, to pay for legal fees, to pay for restaurant bills and in direct payments to Eigenbrodt, himself.
Almost a decade after Eigenbrodt took full leadership over the organization, Miers remembers early complaints by the organization’s employees.
“In the early days, there were complaints from employees … mostly in terms of general dissatisfaction with (Eigenbrodt’s) performance,” Miers said this week. “Later, I was hearing concerns from employees about not paying their health benefits. They’d go in for medical treatment, and find out that their insurance hadn’t been paid. There were also complaints that employees’ retirement accounts weren’t being paid either.”
According to federal prosecutors, Eigenbrodt illegally used employee benefit funds to settle personal claims against himself, to pay for legal fees, to pay for restaurant bills, and to make direct payments to himself.
Prosecutors say that when Eigenbrodt was informed by an Interagency Council benefit plan administrator that employee health insurance and retirement accounts were not being funded in May 2017, Eigenbrodt promptly fired that administrator.
On Aug. 3, 2017, Eigenbrodt allegedly paid $2,125 to himself from employee benefits funds in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, the complaint says.
According to prosecutors, Eigenbrodt also used employee benefit funds to pay legal fees in civil complaints against him by employees - who accused Eigenbrodt of failing to fund retirement and health insurance plans through Interagency Council.
Between Aug. 16 and Aug. 21 of that year, prosecutors say Eigenbrodt spent about $10,750 to settle legal complaints by employees who alleged missing funds from their retirement plans.
Between Sept. 6, 2017 and Feb. 9, 2018, Eigenbrodt allegedly paid more than $18,780 to himself, and spent about $6,525 at local restaurants.
Between March 13 and April 6, 2018, prosecutors say Eigenbrodt paid an additional $1,500 in legal fees to an undisclosed law firm.
Broken trust, lasting Impact
In 2016, the agency was accused of failing to provide assistance to the Lake Havasu City Veterans Treatment Court under a $50,000 grant from the city. Interagency Council ultimately withdrew its request for city grant funding in 2017 -- and the incident may have directly resulted in a decision by city officials that year to cease any future charitable donations to nonprofit organizations.
Eigenbrodt resigned from his position in May of 2018, after the Interagency Council announced that it had experienced a monthly $30,000 deficit that year. According to reporting by Today’s News-Herald a month later, Interagency Council officials cited a possible mismanagement of finances, loss of grant funding and decreases in community donations.
Interagency Council ultimately sold its headquarters on Mesquite Avenue, and closed its doors at the end of June 2018.
Miers says he has been interviewed by federal authorities on multiple occasions in reference to Eigenbrodt, the earliest of which may have taken place in 2016.
“He may have taken out a $20,000 line of credit in my name,” Miers said. “Someone forged my signature with the bank, but I was overseas at the time. That money was never used … it was issued in the form of credit cards, and the bank contacted me. Fortunately, they sent the paperwork to my home.”
Michelle Pounders, who owns Printing Plus in Havasu’s Downtown District, served as a member of Eigenbrodt’s board of directors for two years. She left the organization about a year before Interagency Council’s finances ran dry, she said.
“(Eigenbrodt) took Interagency Council and decimated it,” Pounders said last month. “He’s still in court proceedings, and I would look forward to seeing him get what he deserves. He took an agency that supported our community, and destroyed it within three years.”
Eigenbrodt’s next court appearance is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 6, at Sandra Day O’Connor U.S. Courthouse in Phoenix.
