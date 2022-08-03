donation

Interagency Council Director Michael Eigenbrodt and Behavioral Intervention Specialist Cami Castanon rely on government contracts and donations to operate dozens of social service programs throughout Mohave County.

 Brandon Messick/News-Herald

The former CEO of what was once one of Lake Havasu City’s largest nonprofits was indicted last month in U.S. District Court. Federal prosecutors say Glenn Michael Eigenbrodt, 67, misappropriated funding from Havasu’s Interagency Council, and may have stolen thousands in health and retirement benefits from his employees.

Accusations against Eigenbrodt were filed July 12 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including 18 counts of theft from an employee benefit plan. Eigenbrodt is also accused by prosecutors of misappropriating revenue in the sale of a home on 575 Player Lane in 2017 - which itself was the source of immense controversy within Interagency Council before the organization closed its doors more than a year later.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.