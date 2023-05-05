Eigenbrodt

Michael Eigenbrodt was CEO of Interagency.

 Brandon Messick/News-Herald

The former president of what was once among Lake Havasu City’s largest nonprofit organizations could plead guilty to federal charges this year in U.S. District Court, at an upcoming hearing.

Glenn M. Eigenbrodt, 67, was expected to stand trial June 6 on charges including 18 counts of theft from an employee benefit plan. A final deadline for pre-trial motions in the case arrived on Friday, and the case has now been referred to a new federal judge. According to court records, U.S. Magistrate Judge Eileen S. Willett is expected to schedule a change of plea hearing in the case.

