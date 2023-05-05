The former president of what was once among Lake Havasu City’s largest nonprofit organizations could plead guilty to federal charges this year in U.S. District Court, at an upcoming hearing.
Glenn M. Eigenbrodt, 67, was expected to stand trial June 6 on charges including 18 counts of theft from an employee benefit plan. A final deadline for pre-trial motions in the case arrived on Friday, and the case has now been referred to a new federal judge. According to court records, U.S. Magistrate Judge Eileen S. Willett is expected to schedule a change of plea hearing in the case.
Eigenbrodt served as president of Havasu’s Interagency Council from 2014 until he resigned from the organization in 2018. Eigenbrodt is accused of stealing more than $35,000 from Interagency Council employees’ medical and retirement accounts.
According to federal prosecutors, Eigenbrodt used that money to pay for restaurant bills, to make direct payments to himself and even to settle two lawsuits against himself in 2017: Lawsuits which were brought against Eigenbrodt after former employees accused him of failing to pay money into their retirement and medical accounts.
The earliest of those incidents reportedly took place in August 2017, but prosecutors say complaints against Eigenbrodt by former employees may have begun earlier that year.
In May 2017, prosecutors say Eigenbrodt may have misappropriated funding from the sale of a home donated to Interagency Council three years earlier. The Player Lane residence was donated to Interagency council by Havasu residents Jim and Lorreva Foster, with the understanding the home would be used to benefit domestic violence organization Sally’s Place.
According to prosecutors, Interagency Council (under Eigenbrodt) rented the home for $1,500 per month, with an option to buy. The home was ultimately put up for sale in May 2017, and purchased for $415,000. Federal documents were unclear as of this week as to whether Sally’s Place benefited from any of the proceeds of that sale.
Prior to Eigenbrodt’s resignation in 2018, Interagency Council reported a monthly $30,000 deficit in 2018. The organization sold its Mesquite Avenue headquarters that June.
As of Friday, a date for Eigenbrodt’s potential change-of-plea hearing had not yet been scheduled in U.S. District Court.
If Eigenbrodt is convicted on charges of theft from an employee benefit plan, he could face a maximum of five years in prison, per count.
