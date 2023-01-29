The head of what was once one of Lake Havasu City’s largest nonprofit organizations is expected to stand trial in April on federal charges, after he was accused last year of misappropriating funding from the organization and stealing benefits from employee health and retirement accounts.
Trial proceedings have been continued three times for former Interagency Council CEO Glenn Michael Eigenbrodt, 67, since he was charged last July. Eigenbrodt’s most previous scheduled trial date on Jan. 3 was delayed by request of Mesa attorney Joseph Tobler, of Grand Canyon Law Group, Eigenbrodt’s legal counsel required additional time to mount his defense.
Federal prosecutors filed initial charges against Eigenbrodt on July 12, including 18 counts of theft from an employee benefit plan. Prosecutors also say that Eigenbrodt’s alleged activities may have included misappropriation of Interagency Council revenue in the sale of a home on 575 Player Lane in 2017. Eigenbrodt is also accused of misappropriating financial deductions for Interagency Council employees’ medical and retirement benefits, prompting multiple complaints by said employees. Eigenbrodt allegedly used employee benefit funds to settle personal claims against himself, to pay legal fees, restaurant fees and to make direct payments to himself.
Eigenbrodt served as CEO of the Interagency Council organization beginning in 2014. He ultimately resigned from his position in May of 2018, after the organization announced that it had experienced a monthly deficit of $30,000 that year. In June of that year, the organization cited possible mismanagement of finances, loss of grant funding and decreases in community donations when Interagency sold its headquarters on Mesquite Avenue.
As of Friday, Eigenbrodt remained free from federal custody on his own recognizance. The court has prohibited Eigenbrodt from opening any financial accounts or making any financial transactions of more than $2,500 without approval from the court. He has also been ordered to inform any current or future employers of the financial nature of the charges against him, as a condition of his release.
Eigenbrodt is now scheduled to stand trial April 4 in U.S. District Court.
