Eigenbrodt

Michael Eigenbrodt was CEO of Interagency.

 Brandon Messick/News-Herald

The head of what was once one of Lake Havasu City’s largest nonprofit organizations is expected to stand trial in April on federal charges, after he was accused last year of misappropriating funding from the organization and stealing benefits from employee health and retirement accounts.

Trial proceedings have been continued three times for former Interagency Council CEO Glenn Michael Eigenbrodt, 67, since he was charged last July. Eigenbrodt’s most previous scheduled trial date on Jan. 3 was delayed by request of Mesa attorney Joseph Tobler, of Grand Canyon Law Group, Eigenbrodt’s legal counsel required additional time to mount his defense.

