The former president of what was once among Lake Havasu City’s most prominent nonprofits pleaded guilty this week to federal charges related to his leadership over the city’s Interagency Council organization.

Glenn M. Eigenbrodt, 67, was indicted last year in U.S. District Court on 18 counts of theft from an employee benefit plan. On Wednesday, Eigenbrodt pleaded guilty to two of those counts prior to his scheduled trial next month. He is now expected to appear in U.S. District Court for judgment and sentencing in the case on Aug. 7.

