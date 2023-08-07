Eigenbrodt

Michael Eigenbrodt was CEO of Interagency.

 Brandon Messick/News-Herald

Five years after the collapse of Interagency Council, the nonprofit organization’s former CEO was sentenced on federal charges.

Glenn M. Eigenbrodt, 68, was sentenced this week to eight months of home confinement, five years of supervised probation and the possibility of more than $300,000 in court-ordered restitution, after he was found guilty of two counts of theft from an employee benefit plan - But according to victims in the case who spoke at Eigenbrodt’s sentencing hearing, it wasn’t enough.

