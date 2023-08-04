Former Interagency Council CEO Glenn M. Eigenbrodt once envisioned a thriving, sustainable future for the organization when he was groomed for the position in 2012. But now Eigenbrodt awaits sentencing on federal charges next week, and Interagency Council no longer exists.
Eigenbrodt was indicted last year on 18 counts of theft from an employee benefit plan. He is now scheduled to appear telephonically for sentencing in U.S. District Court, after accepting a plea agreement with federal prosecutors this year. Under that agreement, Eigenbrodt has pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from an employee benefit plan, with a stipulation that he be sentenced to probation. Eigenbrodt has also agreed to make restitution in an amount no higher than $300,000.
According to federal prosecutors, Eigenbrodt is believed to have misappropriated financial deductions for Interagency Council employees’ medical and retirement benefits, and may have stolen about $30,000 from those accounts in direct payments to himself. That money may also have been used to pay restaurant bills, and to pay legal fees from lawsuits by alleged victims who filed suit against Eigenbrodt for alleged nonpayment into their respective employee benefit accounts.
Prosecutors also say that Eigenbrodt may also have misappropriated proceeds from the sale of a home donated to Interagency Council on Player Lane. According to prosecutors, the home was given to Interagency Council by Havasu residents Jim and Lorreva Foster, with the understanding that the proceeds from the sale would be donated to domestic violence organization, Sally’s Place. Instead, the home was allegedly rented out by Interagency Council for three years, at $1,500 per month, before the organization sold the home in June 2017 for $415,000.
Defense: Poor financial decisions prior to Eigenbrodt’s tenure led to insolvency
According to attorney Joseph Tobler, of Mesa-based Grand Canyon Law Group, Eigenbrodt allocated funding from employee benefit accounts to keep the organization afloat, after years of poor financial decisions under the leadership of former Interagency CEO Rich Miers.
Miers announced his retirement in 2012, and Eigenbrodt - himself an experienced social worker - was approached to replace Miers as the organization’s CEO. Eigenbrodt worked with Miers for one year, learning the scope of his duties and how to run the organization after Miers’ departure.
According to Tobler, Miers was unable to provide Eigenbrodt with sufficient training, and spent much of his time away from the company. When Eigenbrodt took over as CEO in a permanent capacity, Tobler says that Eigenbrodt inherited an organization that was deep in financial difficulty. And bringing the organization back to life, Tobler said, proved to be an impossible task.
“Not knowing how else to handle the situation, Eigenbrodt asked (Interagency Council Financial Director) Frank Lontco to divert funds so that the employees could maintain their livelihood, and Interagency Council would not be shut down due to lack of funds,” Tobler said.
Struggling to balance books, defendant made poor decisions of his own, attorneys say
According to Tobler, Eigenbrodt intended to restore employee benefit accounts once the organization had sufficient funds, and sought outside help to financially restructure the company.
“It did not change the years of poor financial decisions that Interagency Council made prior to Eigenbrodt’s arrival. Interagency Council closed its doors, with Eigenbrodt having paid back about $45,000 of the missing funds.”
Eigenbrodt resigned from his position in May of 2018, one month before the organization closed its Mesquite Avenue offices. According to Interagency Council officials that year, the organization experienced a $30,000 monthly deficit that year. Officials cited a possible mismanagement of finances, loss of grant funding and decreases in community donations. Eigenbrodt came under investigation that July, after the U.S. Department of Justice received reports that he had withheld retirement and insurance benefits from his employees.
But according to Tobler, the offense was Eigenbrodt’s response to a situation in which there was no viable answer.
“Faced with the prospect of shutting down Interagency Council, or not being able to pay his employees, Engenbrodt had Lontco temporarily move the funds so he could keep the company operational,” Tobler said. “Even though Eigenbrodt did not personally benefit from the instant offense, the estimated loss is in the amount of $186,750, between the retirement plan and lack of medical plan funding to employees.”
According to Tobler, Eigenbrodt has accepted responsibility for the offense, and assisted federal authorities in the investigation and prosecution of his own alleged misconduct.
“The defendant’s acceptance of a plea offer demonstrates his acceptance of responsibility,” Tobler said in his Aug. 2 sentencing memorandum. “He is remorseful for his conduct and has explained that he did not personally profit from this incident, as he was just trying to keep Interagency Council running, despite the terrible situation he inherited.”
Although the offense of theft from an employee benefit plan is punishable by as much as five years in prison, federal prosecutors have agreed to a sentence of 60 months of supervised probation. According to a statement Wednesday by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Rapp, a sentence of probation would allow for immediate payments of restitution, that would otherwise be substantially delayed if he were sentenced to incarceration.
Former Interagency CEO: Eigenbrodt’s ego, not finances, killed nonprofit
In 2012, Interagency Council’s governing board approached Eigenbrodt to replace retiring CEO Rich Miers, who would be retiring the following June. Miers was tasked with training Eigenbrodt to assume his role - And even then, Miers says that Eigenbrodt left a poor impression.
According to reporting in 2012 by Today’s News-Herald, Interagency Council reportedly distributed $2.7 million in donations a year before Miers announced his retirement, and served 7,000 Havasu residents through dozens of social programs. The organization at that time employed 37 people, with more than 240 volunteers.
This week, Miers said that Tobler’s comments about the financial statement of the organization and the extent of Eigenbrodt’s training may not have been accurate. Miers spoke with Today’s News-Herald on Friday.
“(Eigenbrodt) was trying to create something that was not beneficial to the community,” Miers said. “His idea was to financially create an empire. It was something that wouldn’t have served the community, but might have served himself. He wasted money, he wasted the support he had from people. He treated them horribly.”
Miers says he was neither absent from the company during Eigenbrodt’s transition into the role of CEO, nor did he fail to offer guidance. And Miers says the organization’s finances were well within the black when Eigenbrodt took over. In 2012, the agency’s finances reportedly included $7,000 in monthly donations, $700,000 in voucher funding, $1.1 million in state funding contracts and $1 million in community food bank donations.
“He took over with lots of money and almost no debt,” Miers said this week. “The only debt Interagency Council had was against the (Mesquite Avenue office building), with $290,000 that still needed to be paid.”
Miers said that the organization saw success under his leadership due in part to his practice of allowing large donors to see the organization’s finances, and know where their money was going. It was a practice he says was discontinued by Eigenbrodt.
“I was there with him through the transition,” Miers said. “He even blocked me from seeing any of the financials. I did my best to train him. But in 2013, I told the board in confidence not to hire him. I told them, ‘Do not hire this man. He will destroy this organization within five years.”
According to Miers, the alleged offense committed by Eigenbrodt wasn’t merely against his employees, but against the Havasu community.
“He allowed his ego to get in the way of providing services to the community, and the community are the ones who lost. He destroyed Interagency Council because of his ego.”
Wow, probation. Eigenbrodt is as dirty as the day is long. When he left there were lots of rumors about him, including that compromising material of a sexual nature was found on his Interagency computer featuring prominent members of the community. It’s hard to believe he never personally profited from his time at Interagency because the Interagency Board gave him exclusive control over millions of dollars, something Mr. Miers never had. What happened to the $415,000 from the sale of Player Lane or the over $1,000,000 for the sale of the offices on Mesquite which was sold toward the end of Mr. Eigenbrodt’s tenure. What about the misuse of City, State and Federal funds? His misappropriation of the employee retirement benefits is just the tip of the iceberg.
I think it has something to do with current “two tier” justice system, Crone. Another example of this system is the case against the “1st. Son” Hunter Biden. Heck, he falsified a sworn document when he was purchasing a handgun stating he was not a drug addict and a prohibited possessor under federal regulations! Then he failed to pay taxes on some 13 million bucks in fraudulently obtained graft and corruption money he extorted out Ukraine and China. He was about to plead guilty under a “plea deal” that his defense team, collaborating with Daddy’s Justice Department, came up with that would guarantee no prison and expungement of all current and future prosecutions for the many crimes he’s under investigation for. That “sweet deal” fell apart when the Trump appointed Federal Judge tossed it. But that’s how the “two tier” justice system is suppose to work, Crone. [thumbdown][censored][thumbdown][huh][ohmy][angry] Deaton
Yeah, reminds me of a “Billionaire” named Donald J. Trump who defrauded hundreds of students with his sham university, laundered money for organized crime through his Taj Mahal casino, payed off a porn star so she wouldn’t publicize her affair with him before the 2016 election, falsified the value of real estate he owned either to get loans from banks (inflating the value) or to pay less in taxes to the IRS (decreasing the value). These were all crimes he committed yet he was never charged criminally because he was rich and connected but I hear his luck is running out and he’s starting to be held accountable for the first time in his life. So don’t despair Deaton, the “two-tier” justice system may just be coming to an end.
