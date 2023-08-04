Eigenbrodt

Michael Eigenbrodt was CEO of Interagency.

 Brandon Messick/News-Herald

Former Interagency Council CEO Glenn M. Eigenbrodt once envisioned a thriving, sustainable future for the organization when he was groomed for the position in 2012. But now Eigenbrodt awaits sentencing on federal charges next week, and Interagency Council no longer exists.

Eigenbrodt was indicted last year on 18 counts of theft from an employee benefit plan. He is now scheduled to appear telephonically for sentencing in U.S. District Court, after accepting a plea agreement with federal prosecutors this year. Under that agreement, Eigenbrodt has pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from an employee benefit plan, with a stipulation that he be sentenced to probation. Eigenbrodt has also agreed to make restitution in an amount no higher than $300,000.

Mohave Crone

Wow, probation. Eigenbrodt is as dirty as the day is long. When he left there were lots of rumors about him, including that compromising material of a sexual nature was found on his Interagency computer featuring prominent members of the community. It’s hard to believe he never personally profited from his time at Interagency because the Interagency Board gave him exclusive control over millions of dollars, something Mr. Miers never had. What happened to the $415,000 from the sale of Player Lane or the over $1,000,000 for the sale of the offices on Mesquite which was sold toward the end of Mr. Eigenbrodt’s tenure. What about the misuse of City, State and Federal funds? His misappropriation of the employee retirement benefits is just the tip of the iceberg.

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

I think it has something to do with current “two tier” justice system, Crone. Another example of this system is the case against the “1st. Son” Hunter Biden. Heck, he falsified a sworn document when he was purchasing a handgun stating he was not a drug addict and a prohibited possessor under federal regulations! Then he failed to pay taxes on some 13 million bucks in fraudulently obtained graft and corruption money he extorted out Ukraine and China. He was about to plead guilty under a “plea deal” that his defense team, collaborating with Daddy’s Justice Department, came up with that would guarantee no prison and expungement of all current and future prosecutions for the many crimes he’s under investigation for. That “sweet deal” fell apart when the Trump appointed Federal Judge tossed it. But that’s how the “two tier” justice system is suppose to work, Crone. [thumbdown][censored][thumbdown][huh][ohmy][angry] Deaton

Mohave Crone

Yeah, reminds me of a “Billionaire” named Donald J. Trump who defrauded hundreds of students with his sham university, laundered money for organized crime through his Taj Mahal casino, payed off a porn star so she wouldn’t publicize her affair with him before the 2016 election, falsified the value of real estate he owned either to get loans from banks (inflating the value) or to pay less in taxes to the IRS (decreasing the value). These were all crimes he committed yet he was never charged criminally because he was rich and connected but I hear his luck is running out and he’s starting to be held accountable for the first time in his life. So don’t despair Deaton, the “two-tier” justice system may just be coming to an end.

