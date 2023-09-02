Charlie Cassens

Former Lake Havasu City Manager Charlie Cassens presents initial plans in 2016 for what would become the Havasu Riviera project.

 Today’s News-Herald file

A veteran of local government is one of two candidates the City of Kingman will consider hiring for interim leadership. Retired Lake Havasu City Manager Charlie Cassens is in the mix to help Kingman in the aftermath of the termination of its former city manager Ron Foggin.

Following the Aug. 15 Foggin firing, the city entered a contract with Interim Public Management (IPM), a firm that refers retired public officials to provide short term leadership for communities needing administrative talent. IPM has forwarded to Kingman the names of Cassens and Grady Miller as short-term hiring candidates.

