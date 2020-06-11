It has been four years since felony charges were brought against a former Lake Havasu City police detective accused of stealing drug evidence in multiple criminal cases from his own department. He now remains a wanted man, and authorities believe he is in the Boston area.
According to investigators, the alleged thefts began nearly a decade ago, when former detective John H. Johnson primarily investigated drug-related cases for the department. Between 2010 and 2012, prosecutors began to notice a startling trend as evidence from cases investigated by Johnson seemed to vanish from the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s evidence room.
The Burden of Proof
Prosecutors say evidence went missing in nearly a dozen cases involving Johnson. In six of those cases, no one was charged due to lack of evidence. In eight other cases investigated by Johnson, only three suspects were ever convicted. One such case was dismissed outright for lack of evidence, police officials said.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department launched its investigation into the alleged thefts in April 2013, with assistance from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The investigation concluded that October.
According to police, Johnson removed methamphetamine from the department’s evidence room with the intent of distributing it to others, and altered departmental receipts in order to steal almost $5,000 from police undercover funds. Johnson resigned from the department in 2014, and moved to Massachusetts after police filed charges against the former detective with the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office, who will try the case against Johnson in Mohave County.
Disappearance
Johnson was arraigned in May 2016 on 43 felony counts of forgery, two counts of felony theft, two counts of fraud and one count of illegal transfer of narcotics.
After multiple delays in Johnson’s trial, he was last scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court in April 2019. According to Yavapai County prosecutors, however, Johnson has not appeared for a hearing in Mohave County Superior Court since 2017. A bench warrant for Johnson’s arrest was filed last April.
According to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office, no further action in the case can be taken until Johnson is arrested, and appears in person to stand trial.
“He just hasn’t been showing up to court,” said Yavapai Chief Deputy Attorney Dennis McGrane last year. “After a certain point, you know they’re not going to. The judge issued the warrant for his arrest, and we believe he may be in the Boston area.”
Neither the Lake Havasu City Police Department nor the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have been able to provide a booking photo for Johnson since his arrest in 2016. This week, Today’s News-Herald received an identifying photo of Johnson from the Arizona Department of Motor Vehicles, given by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.
Changes
Johnson’s alleged crimes have changed the way the Lake Havasu City Police Department monitors and controls evidence in countless felony cases.
Weapons, drugs, money and other items relevant to criminal cases lie secured in the department’s evidence room. That property is now overseen by volunteers and one part-time position, with security measures including motion sensor cameras and an alarm system to secure the evidence room after hours.
Since Johnson’s arrest, the Lake Havasu City Police Department has implemented security measures to prevent such thefts from happening again. The department’s in-house evidence room is overseen by limited staff. The room is monitored with motion sensor cameras, an alarm system and deadbolts to ensure that evidence is secure after hours. Evidence at the department can only be accessed by a special key code, and evidence such as guns, money and drugs are audited every three to six months, according to statements by department officials.
Possible whereabouts in Boston
Last year, sources close to Johnson, who did not wish to be named, indicated that he was known to have family in Boston, and may be in the city’s Charlestown neighborhood. Public information search engine Pipl.com showed two known addresses for Johnson in the Charlestown area.
As of this week, Johnson’s mobile phone remained active. A search of its location through search engine, gpsphonetracker.org, showed a match for his mobile phone number in the Charlestown area.
