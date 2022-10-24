PARKER — Former Lake Havasu City Manager Charlie Cassens has been appointed as Parker’s Interim Town Manager.
He appeared at his first Town Council meeting Oct. 18. He replaces Amy Putnam, who had served as interim town manager since October 2021. Putnam resigned as interim town manager on Sept. 13, but is staying on as town clerk.
Cassens was in Lake Havasu government for 16 years. He served as Lake Havasu’s city manager from 2009 until his retirement in 2017. He also served as intergovernmental liaison and as public information officer. He made a brief run for Mohave County District 3 Supervisor in the last election, but withdrew in January 2020.
Prior to his positions in Lake Havasu City, he was administrator of a large water district in San Diego County and was a civil engineer in Austin, Texas.
Cassens said he technically works for Interim Public Management, the company contracted by the Town for a new Interim Manager. He said this is temporary, and he will stay on until the Town finds a new permanent manager. He said he was not interested in doing this on a permanent basis.
IPM’s CEO, Tim Pickering, said the company has a pool of over 250 former municipal executive it can draw from. It has provided interim executives for communities around Arizona, and have worked closely with the League of Arizona Cities & towns.
Pickering explained the selection process to the Pioneer: “We have over three dozen or so qualified former city managers and assistant city managers that were part of the pool of potential candidates I considered for the Parker engagement.”
“I narrowed down the candidate pool to ensure a timely process by looking at who had the skillset for the size community, who is familiar with the area, which candidates are available for the duration of the engagement and who had experience accomplishing the goals the community desires, then sent the Town the two recommended resumes. Mr. Cassens and the other candidate were interviewed by the Council in the Sept. 28 executive session and the Council liked Mr. Cassens. The Council then approved the contract with my firm for his services at the Oct. 4 Council meeting to begin services on Oct. 17.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.