A former Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy may have found himself on the wrong side of the badge last year, after he was accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old victim. He is now scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for an upcoming status conference in the case, after four continuances granted since January.
Andrew J. Sundberg, 22, was arrested Aug. 31 after Kingman Police officials received reports that he may have inappropriately touched the victim during a houseparty last June. According to Kingman investigators, the victim was associated with Sundberg through mutual friends. Sundberg allegedly admitted to his involvement in the incident when questioned by detectives.
Sundberg has not made a court appearance in the case since a Dec. 2 pre-trial conference. Previous scheduled status conferences in the case were delayed on Jan. 11, Feb. 17, March 10 and March 31, according to court records.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Sundberg served as a detention officer at Mohave County Jail beginning in January 2018, and was promoted to deputy sheriff in January 2020. He graduated from the Western Law Enforcement Training Academy in June 2020.
As of this week, Sundberg remains free from custody on his own recognizance.
He is expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court for his upcoming status conference on April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.