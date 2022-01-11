A former Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputy is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court this week, as he prepares to stand trial on charges of sexual conduct with a minor.
Andrew J. Sundberg, 22, was arrested Aug. 31 after Kingman Police officials received reports that he inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl. Mohave County prosecutors say the incident occurred while Sundberg and victim were both intoxicated at a party in June.
According to Kingman investigators, the victim was associated with Sundberg through mutual friends. When questioned in the case by Kingman Police detectives, Sundberg allegedly admitted to his involvement in the incident.
After Sundberg’s arrest, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster called the alleged incident a betrayal of trust for the Mohave County public and law enforcement alike. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has offered its cooperation and assistance to Kingman Police investigators in seeking the former deputy’s prosecution.
Sundberg served as a detention officer at Mohave County Jail beginning in January 2018, and was promoted to deputy in January 2020, before graduating from the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy in June 2020.
The defendant is expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Tuesday for a status conference in his case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.