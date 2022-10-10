A former Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy is scheduled to stand trial next month on charges of sexual conduct with a minor.
The trial of 23-year-old Andrew J. Sundberg was initially delayed in August, when his attorney was required to travel out of state, and then delayed again this month. He is now scheduled to stand trial Nov. 14, with a final management conference to take place Oct. 10 in Mohave Superior Court.
Sundberg served as a Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputy for less than 20 months before his arrest on Aug. 31, 2021. Prior to his duties as deputy, Sundberg served as a detention officer at Mohave County Jail starting in January 2018.
According to investigators in the case, the charge stems from reports that Sundberg inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl at a houseparty in June of 2020. Kingman investigators said the victim was associated with Sundberg through mutual friends - and both the victim and defendant may have been intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Kingman detectives reported that Sundberg admitted to his involvement in the incident when questioned by detectives.
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster issued a public statement one day after Sundberg’s arrest by Kingman Police officers, describing the deputy’s alleged behavior as shocking and despicable.
“Sundberg has betrayed the trust of the public and law enforcement alike,” Schuster said last September.
As of Monday, Sundberg remained free from custody on his own recognizance.
