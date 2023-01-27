Hannah Rangel, former director for the Lake Havasu Museum of History, is expected to stand trial March 21 on six felony counts of identity theft and one count of grand theft. A trial readiness conference was scheduled in her case this week in San Diego District Court, to take place March 7.
The charges stem from a series of alleged incidents in 2019, when she served in an administrative position with the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum. According to prosecutors, Rangel may have fraudulently issued checks and credit card purchases totalling nearly $20,000 in the San Diego museum’s name between April and May of that year.
Rangel, 44, later departed from her position at the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum, and was later hired as executive director at the Lake Havasu History Museum in summer of 2020.
A felony warrant for Rangel’s arrest was issued by California authorities in September 2021, and Lake Havasu City Police officers ultimately arrested Rangel during a traffic stop that November.
Rangel was initially held on $100,000 bond as she awaited extradition to San Diego, and was later released from custody on her own recognizance. As a stipulation of her release, Rangel was permitted to travel to Havasu only once, to recover her personal belongings, but has since been prohibited from returning prior to her March trial.
According to court records, Rangel will be represented at her trial by San Diego attorney Sammer Zakhour. Attempts by Today’s News-Herald to contact Zakhour were unsuccessful as of Friday afternoon.
