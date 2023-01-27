Hannah Rangel

Hannah Rangel

Hannah Rangel, former director for the Lake Havasu Museum of History, is expected to stand trial March 21 on six felony counts of identity theft and one count of grand theft. A trial readiness conference was scheduled in her case this week in San Diego District Court, to take place March 7.

The charges stem from a series of alleged incidents in 2019, when she served in an administrative position with the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum. According to prosecutors, Rangel may have fraudulently issued checks and credit card purchases totalling nearly $20,000 in the San Diego museum’s name between April and May of that year.

