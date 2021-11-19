Lake Havasu City residents were surprised earlier this month when the most recent director of the city’s history museum was found to be a California fugitive. Now 44-year-old Hannah Rangel has been released on her own recognizance after a Friday arraignment in San Diego Superior Court.
According to the San Diego District Attorney’s Office, Rangel pleaded not guilty to charges including grand theft and identity theft, which stemmed from her former position as director of the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum. Rangel was accused of stealing almost $20,000 from the museum in the form of checks and credit card purchases in the museum’s name, throughout April and May of 2019.
Rangel moved to Havasu in 2020, where she was hired as the executive director of the Lake Havasu Museum of History. A warrant for her arrest was issued out of San Diego Superior Court on Sept. 24, and she was taken into custody by the Lake Havasu City Police Department on Nov. 2.
According to court records, Rangel was extradited to San Diego prior to a planned Nov. 18 status conference in Mohave Superior Court.
Rangel was released from custody after her arraignment Friday, but will remain under San Diego County supervision as she awaits trial. As a condition of her release, Rangel waived her rights under the 4th Amendment, allowing law enforcement to search her home, belongings or person at any time with – or without – probable cause.
Also as a condition of Rangel’s release, San Diego Superior Judge Kimberly Lagotta has ordered that Rangel may not return to Havasu, with the exception of one final visit to gather her personal belongings.
Rangel is next scheduled to appear in San Diego Superior Court on Jan. 28 for a readiness hearing, followed by a preliminary examination on March 4. She will be represented by San Diego attorney Sam Zakhour.
