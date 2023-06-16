The former director of the Lake Havasu Museum of History is scheduled to stand trial June 26 in San Diego District Court, on felony counts of identity theft and grand theft.
Hannah Rangel, 44, was hired to serve as executive director of the Lake Havasu City museum in summer of 2020 - following a previous term of employment with the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum. The charges against Rangel are in reference to a series of alleged incidents which took place in San Diego, when prosecutors say she issued almost $20,000 in fraudulent checks and credit card purchases in the Chinese Historical Museum’s nape between April and May of 2019.
Rangel had served as the Lake Havasu Museum of History’s director for slightly more than a year until September 2021, when San Diego authorities issued a warrant for her arrest on six counts of identity theft and one count of grand theft. Lake Havasu City Police officers executed that warrant during a traffic stop in November of that year.
She was initially held on $100,000 bond, and ultimately extradited to San Diego. There, Rangel was released on her own recognizance. As a condition of Rangel’s release, she was permitted to return to Havasu only once to recover her personal belongings. Rangel has since been prohibited from returning to Havasu under a San Diego judicial order.
Rangel is scheduled to appear next Thursday in San Diego District Court, and is expected to stand trial June 26.
In the state of California, felony counts of identity theft and grand theft each carry a maximum penalty of three years in prison.
