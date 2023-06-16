Hannah Rangel

Hannah Rangel

The former director of the Lake Havasu Museum of History is scheduled to stand trial June 26 in San Diego District Court, on felony counts of identity theft and grand theft.

Hannah Rangel, 44, was hired to serve as executive director of the Lake Havasu City museum in summer of 2020 - following a previous term of employment with the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum. The charges against Rangel are in reference to a series of alleged incidents which took place in San Diego, when prosecutors say she issued almost $20,000 in fraudulent checks and credit card purchases in the Chinese Historical Museum’s nape between April and May of 2019.

