Daisy Nelson

Daisy Nelson

Daisy Nelson has been named as the new editor of the Mohave Valley Daily News. She replaces Mike Boyd, who left in December for another position out of state. She is expected to begin her new role on Monday.

Nelson is a Lake Havasu City native who was previously the acting assistant editor at Today’s News-Herald in Havasu, where she also worked as a page designer and reporter. She also worked as an assistant digital editor at KJZZ in Phoenix and has served as a freelance reporter for various publications.

