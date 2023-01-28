Daisy Nelson has been named as the new editor of the Mohave Valley Daily News. She replaces Mike Boyd, who left in December for another position out of state. She is expected to begin her new role on Monday.
Nelson is a Lake Havasu City native who was previously the acting assistant editor at Today’s News-Herald in Havasu, where she also worked as a page designer and reporter. She also worked as an assistant digital editor at KJZZ in Phoenix and has served as a freelance reporter for various publications.
Brandon Bowers, regional editor for River City Newspapers, said Nelson has a love for local newspapers and she brings the skills and background necessary to lead the Mohave Valley Daily News into an increasingly digital future.
“Daisy has proven her journalism chops over and over again in Lake Havasu City,” Bowers said. “I’ve seen what she can do on her own, and I’m excited to see what she’ll be able to do leading her own team in Bullhead City.”
Nelson’s responsibilities will also include oversight of the Laughlin Times, the Laughlin Entertainer and the Needles Desert Star.
Nelson is a graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications.
She currently lives in Lake Havasu City with her husband, Weston, and their 2-year-old daughter, Ember, but the family plans to make Bullhead City their home.
Nelson’s hiring comes about three months after Mohave Valley Daily News was sold to River City Newspapers, a company that is jointly owned by Sierra Vista-based Wick Communications and Prescott-based Western News & Info.
